STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June 28) — The start list for the women’s and men’s 800m races at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League meeting in Sweden on Thursday (30). The event is the 8th stop in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series and many of the world’s top athletes are in the Swedish capital to continue preparations for the World Athletics Championships which will begin in less than a month’s time.

Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson, who set a personal best in the 400m four days ago at the British Outdoor Championships, will return to competition in the 800m in Stockholm, where she will go in search of her fourth successive win in the discipline.

READ MORE: Femke Bol targets another sub-53 run at Stockholm Diamond League Meeting

Hodgkinson picked up previous Diamond League wins in Birmingham, Eugene and Oslo, and the 20-year-old will aim for a fourth success in four appearances in the series this year. The European champion who has a season-best of 1:57.71 will take on reigning world outdoor champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda, plus eight other runners with sub-2:00 personal bests.

The start list for the men’s 800m sees the Olympic gold and silver medal winners going head-to-head.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir, the Tokyo Games champion from last summer, will take on countryman and Ferguson Rotich, who finished as the runner-up in that global championship encounter. Also on the start list is Benjamin Robert of France who is the fastest this season among the current entrants with a lifetime of 1:43.75.

Stockholm Diamond League 800m start lists

Women 800 meters START LIST

BILLINGS, Sarah (AUS) 2:03.28 SB, 2:03.28 PB; BISSET, Catriona (AUS) 1:59.42 SB, 1:58.09 PB; FELDMEIER, Brooke (USA) 1:59.08 SB, 1:59.08 PB; HODGKINSON, Keely (GBR) 1:57.71 SB, 1:55.88 PB; HURTA, Sage (USA) 1:58.30 SB, 1:58.30 PB; HYNNE, Hedda (NOR) 2:00.90 SB, 1:58.10 PB; LINDH, Lovisa (SWE) 2:02.24 SB, 1:58.77 PB; MORAA, Mary (KEN) 1:57.45 SB, 1:57.45 PB; NAKAAYI, Halimah (UGA) 1:58.68 SB, 1:58.03 PB; SEKGODISO, Prudence (RSA) 1:58.41 SB, 1:58.41 PB

Men 800 meters START LIST

BEN, Adrián (ESP) 1:44.93 SB, 1:44.18 PB; BENMAHDI, Khaled (ALG) 1:46.06 PB; KIPRUTO, Collins (KEN) 1:44.58 SB, 1:43.95 PB; KORIR, Emmanuel Kipkurui (KEN) 1:46.29 SB, 1:42.05PB; KRAMER, Andreas (SWE) 1:44.59 SB, 1:44.47 PB; MOULA, Slimane (ALG) 1:44.19 SB, 1:44.19 PB; ROBERT, Benjamin (FRA) 1:43.75 SB, 1:43.75 PB; ROTICH, Ferguson Cheruiyot (KEN) 1:46.63 SB, 1:42.54 PB; TUAL, Gabriel (FRA) 1:44.23 SB, 1:44.23 PB

PHOTO: Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain at Prefontaine Classic 2022. Photo credit: Diamond League AG