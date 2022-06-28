Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson

BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland sprinter Alex Wilson, who ran an unratified 9.84 seconds last season, has been banned for four years on Tuesday after an anti-doping tribunal judged he intentionally used an anabolic steroid.

The case flared at the Tokyo Olympics last July when Court of Arbitration for Sport judges reinstated Wilson’s provisional suspension days before he was due to compete in the men’s 100 and 200 meters.

Wilson, the 200 bronze medalist at the 2018 European Championships, tested positive for the steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition sample taken in March 2021.

He was allowed to continue competing ahead of the Tokyo Games after blaming contaminated meat he ate in Las Vegas, the Swiss Olympic committee said in announcing the latest ruling of its tribunal.

Wilson’s provisional ban during a disciplinary investigation was reinstated in Tokyo after the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics intervened with CAS.

The Swiss Olympic tribunal now ruled the 31-year-old Wilson intended to use doping and imposed a ban that runs into April 2025. He can appeal against the verdict at CAS.

