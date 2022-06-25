Sydney McLaughlin 400m hurdles world record at USA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (June 25) — Sydney McLaughlin lowered the 400 meters hurdles world record for the third successive time after running 51.41 seconds in another dominating performance at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Saturday (25).

“What did I tell you,” Ato Boldon said during commentary. “Yes, she is that good. She is that good ladies and gentlemen.” Read more: Day 3 – 200m recap as Lyles, Knighton, Kerley, Steiner, Thomas and Sha’Carri all advancing

The Tokyo Olympic champion who opened her season with a very fast 51.61 seconds performance earlier this year, ran very conservative in the opening two rounds at the championships.

However, the 22-year-old held nothing back in the final on Saturday on her way to breaking her previous world record of 51.46 secs, set to win the Olympics title last summer. This was the third final that McLaughlin has lowered the record from 52.16 after she won here last year as well in 51.90 secs en route to her glory in Tokyo.

“I was just going to finish the race,” McLaughlin told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We knew anything was possible. I’m really grateful for it.”

NCAA champion Britton Wilson clocked a personal best of 53.08 for second place with 2015 World silver medalist Shamier Little running a season-best 53.92 to finish ahead of Olympian Anna Cockrell (53.98) and made up for missing out last season at the trials.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

