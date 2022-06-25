EUGENE, Oregon (June 25) — Sydney McLaughlin lowered the 400 meters hurdles world record for the third successive time after running 51.41 seconds in another dominating performance at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Saturday (25).

"What did I tell you," Ato Boldon said during commentary. "Yes, she is that good. She is that good ladies and gentlemen."

The Tokyo Olympic champion who opened her season with a very fast 51.61 seconds performance earlier this year, ran very conservative in the opening two rounds at the championships.

However, the 22-year-old held nothing back in the final on Saturday on her way to breaking her previous world record of 51.46 secs, set to win the Olympics title last summer. This was the third final that McLaughlin has lowered the record from 52.16 after she won here last year as well in 51.90 secs en route to her glory in Tokyo.

“I was just going to finish the race,” McLaughlin told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “We knew anything was possible. I’m really grateful for it.”

NCAA champion Britton Wilson clocked a personal best of 53.08 for second place with 2015 World silver medalist Shamier Little running a season-best 53.92 to finish ahead of Olympian Anna Cockrell (53.98) and made up for missing out last season at the trials.