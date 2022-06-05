TIME CORRECTION: Sydney McLaughlin runs 51.61 over 400m hurdles; Jamaica’s Blake goes 9.92

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —— Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin opened her 400m hurdles campaign with a statement performance after clocking 51.61 seconds to dominate the event at the 2022 Music City Track Carnival held at Vanderbilt Track Facility in Nashville, TN on Sunday, 5 June.

McLaughlin, who set the world record with a smashing 51.46 secs performance on her way to winning the Olympic title in Tokyo last summer, was just as impressive on Sunday when posting her second-fastest time ever and the third fastest time on the world all-time list.

Prior to Sunday’s race, McLaughlin made just one other appearance this season when winning the 100m hurdles at the 2022 Penn Relays in Philadelphia, at the end of April. Read more here: How to watch live 2022 Rabat Diamond League?

Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight ran a personal best of 53.36 to take more than a full second off her previous lifetime best to finish second, while Olympic finalist Gianna Woodruff of Panama took third in 54.63.

In the men’s 100m, Ackeem Blake of Jamaica clocked a personal best time of 9.92 seconds (1.4 m/s) to win the contest and became the 12th runner to dip under 10-seconds in 2022. His time is the joint-fifth fastest in the world this season.

Blake, who has been in great form all season, had a personal best of 10.08 seconds entering the 2022 Music City Track Carnival meeting, but ended the weekend on a high after joining Oblique Seville (9.86) and Davonte Burnett (9.99) as the only other Jamaicans with a sub-10 seconds clocking this year.

Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda was second in a season best of 10.02, with third going to USA’s Kendal Williams in 10.05.

There were some fast times in the women’s 100m as well with Americans dominating the podium places.

Tamari Davis led the way with a personal best of 10.91 secs, beating World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Marybeth Sant-Price, who also ran a PB with 10.96, while Morolake Akinosun stopped the clock at 11.00 for third place.

There was also a big time lifetime best for Chrisann Gordon-Powell of Jamaica in the women’s 800m after she recorded an impressive time of 1:59.52 to win that event in Nashville, beating American Olivia Baker who clocked a PB as well of 1:59.80 for second place.

Elsewhere, Jamaicans Sean Bailey and Nathon Allen finished 1-2 in the men’s 400m with respective times of 45.18 and 45.21, with USA’s Bryce Deadmon following closely in third place at 45.23.

World silver medalist Brittany Brown dominated the women’s 200m with a PB of 21.99 seconds, with the men’s race going to Josephus Lyles of United States who matched his PB with 20.03 secs.

For complete results click here