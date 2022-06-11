Sydney McLaughlin targets unusual double at the 2022 New York Grand Prix

NEW YORK — Fresh off her outstanding 51.61 secs performance in the women’s 400m hurdles in Nashville, last week, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin will on Sunday (11) target an unusual double at the 2022 New York Grand Prix, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

McLaughlin, who opened her 400m hurdles campaign on 5 June at the 2022 Music City Track Carnival Festival – American Track League meeting – with the third-fastest time ever in the event behind her own world record, will compete in the 100m hurdles and the open 400m at the New York Grand Prix.

In the 100m hurdles, McLaughlin owns a best of 12.65 secs, which she clocked last season in Walnut, California. So far this season, she has posted a time of 12.75 when winning the event at the Penn Relays 2022 at the end of April and I am expecting her to be pulled to a faster time this weekend.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old will take on fellow Americans, Tokyo Olympic finalist Gabbi Cunningham, Christina Clemons and this year’s second-fastest USA sprint hurdler, Alaysha Johnson.

Cunningham, who collected a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships in the 60m hurdles in March, has a season-best time of 12.75 secs.

Johnson, in the meantime, is the fastest in the field this weekend after clocking a lifetime best of 12.50 seconds in Ponce, last month and recently clocked 12.59 at the 2022 Music City Track Carnival Festival.

Clemons, the 2018 World Indoor silver medalist, has a season-best time of 12.68, but has a PB of 12.51, set last season.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin enters the women’s 400m dash at the 2022 New York Grand Prix with a PB of 50.07 secs from 2018, but she will be making her first appearance in the event this season. She raced just once in this discipline in 2021.

Among the highlighted starters lining up against McLaughlin in the women’s 400m are Tokyo 4x400m relay gold medal teammates Lynna Irby, Kaylin Whitney and Kendall Ellis.

Another American sprinter, Kyra Jefferson, who is more specialized in the 200m, will also face the starter in the event at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City.

