Texas leads 4x100m qualifiers with 42.34 secs at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Texas advanced to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time of 42.34 seconds at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday (9).

Texas-4x100m-relay-at-2022-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships
Kevona Davis passes to Kynnedy Flannel - Texas 4x100m relay at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— Title favorite Texas advanced to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time of 42.34 seconds. The Longhorns set a season-best and college leading time this year when taking the first semi-final heat on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Thursday (9).

The team of Julien Alfred, Rhasidat Adeleke, Kevona Davis and Kynnedy Flannel raced home to victory in the second heat, improving on their own No. 1 seeded time of 42.37. Read more: Day 2: Loaded women’s 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Kentucky, which featured sprint star Abby Steiner on the second leg, qualified with the second-fastest time from the semis after taking second place in heat two behind Texas in 42.53.

Another strong title contender, LSU, which featured Favour Ofili and Alia Armstrong in the lineup, clocked 42.59 seconds to comfortably take semi-final heat one and finished miles ahead of UCF which registered a time of 43.22 in second place.

Coastal Carolina, with sprint star Melisa Jefferson running the anchor leg, closed very fast late to clock 43.23 and secured the last qualifying spot to the final on Saturday.

Hometown favorite Oregon ran 42.64 seconds for the fourth quickest time heading into the final with four teams from the third heat advancing to the final. 

Florida State registered 42.78 for second place behind the Ducks with Ohio State (43.11) and South Carolina (43.21) also making progress to the medal race.

There was a disappointment, however, from the first track event on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships as the defending champion USC failed to advance to the final after clocking the 10th fastest time overall with 43.32.

Baylor also failed to progress after running 43.78, while the Texas A&M Aggies failed to finish in their heat.

The final of the women’s 4x100m relay will take place on Saturday (11) at 5:32 pm ET.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Semi-finals Results – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

PlTeamTimeSemi (pl)
1TEXAS
Texas 		42.34  2 (1)  SB   CL  
2KENTUCKY
Kentucky 		42.53  2 (2) 
3LSU
LSU 		42.59  1 (1)  =SB  
4OREGON
Oregon 		42.64  3 (1)  SB  
5FLORIDA STATE
Florida State 		42.78  3 (2)  SB  
6OHIO STATE
Ohio State 		43.11  3 (3) 
7SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina 		43.21  3 (4)  SB  
8UCF
UCF 		43.22  1 (2)  SB  
9COASTAL CAROLINA
Coastal Carolina 		43.23  1 (3)  SB  
10USC
USC 		43.32  1 (4)  SB  
11UCLA
UCLA 		43.39  1 (5)  SB  
12OLE MISS
Ole Miss 		43.75  2 (3) 
13BAYLOR
Baylor 		43.78  2 (4) 
14IOWA
Iowa 		43.79  1 (6) 
15ALABAMA
Alabama 		43.85  1 (7) 
16DUKE
Duke 		44.04  2 (5)  SB  
17MINNESOTA
Minnesota 		44.08  1 (8)  SB  
18CALIFORNIA
California 		44.53  3 (5) 
19OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma 		44.67  3 (6) 
20SAN DIEGO ST.
San Diego St. 		44.71  3 (7) 
21UT-ARLINGTON
UT-Arlington 		44.92  2 (6) 
22PURDUE
Purdue 		46.03  3 (8) 
TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M 		DNF2
CLEMSON
Clemson 		DNF2
