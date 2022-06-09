Texas leads 4x100m qualifiers with 42.34 secs at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— Title favorite Texas advanced to the final of the women’s 4x100m relay with the fastest time of 42.34 seconds. The Longhorns set a season-best and college leading time this year when taking the first semi-final heat on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Thursday (9).

The team of Julien Alfred, Rhasidat Adeleke, Kevona Davis and Kynnedy Flannel raced home to victory in the second heat, improving on their own No. 1 seeded time of 42.37. Read more: Day 2: Loaded women’s 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Kentucky, which featured sprint star Abby Steiner on the second leg, qualified with the second-fastest time from the semis after taking second place in heat two behind Texas in 42.53.

Another strong title contender, LSU, which featured Favour Ofili and Alia Armstrong in the lineup, clocked 42.59 seconds to comfortably take semi-final heat one and finished miles ahead of UCF which registered a time of 43.22 in second place.

Coastal Carolina, with sprint star Melisa Jefferson running the anchor leg, closed very fast late to clock 43.23 and secured the last qualifying spot to the final on Saturday.

Hometown favorite Oregon ran 42.64 seconds for the fourth quickest time heading into the final with four teams from the third heat advancing to the final.

Florida State registered 42.78 for second place behind the Ducks with Ohio State (43.11) and South Carolina (43.21) also making progress to the medal race.

There was a disappointment, however, from the first track event on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships as the defending champion USC failed to advance to the final after clocking the 10th fastest time overall with 43.32.

Baylor also failed to progress after running 43.78, while the Texas A&M Aggies failed to finish in their heat.

The final of the women’s 4x100m relay will take place on Saturday (11) at 5:32 pm ET.

Women’s 4x100m Relay Semi-finals Results – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships