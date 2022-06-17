The New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2022: Preview, top athletes, live stream, full schedule and order of events

NEW YORK, NY – The New Balance Nationals Outdoor (NBNO) championships began on Thursday (16) and are scheduled to run through Sunday (19) at historic Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus and you can watch live stream on NBNationals.com.

New Balance Nationals Outdoor will feature 4,000 of America’s top student-athletes, competing for national titles across 133 individual and relay events in three divisions. Nearly every state will be represented at NBNO, with dozens of state champions looking to come out victorious on the national level.

Where can you watch New Balance Nationals Outdoor live stream?

Fans can stream the 2022 NBNO online as the meeting will be broadcast live from Franklin Field, Thursday through Sunday, June 16-19 on NBNationals.com. The free broadcast will be focused on running events. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RESULTS

Some of the biggest names to watch for over the four days of competition include the local mile superstar Gary Martin (Warminster, PA), as well as Cade Flatt (Benton, KY), who is chasing the national record in the 800m. Miss a race? Watch demand race videos here

Gary Martin at the New Balance Nationals Indoor championship. Photo by John Nepolitan

On the girls’ side, Shawnti Jackson (Wakefield, NC) is looking to double up in the 100m and 200m, and Angelina Perez (Wanaque, NJ) leads the field in the 2 Mile. In the field events, look for Gregory Foster Jr. (Lawrenceville, NJ) and Olivia O’Connor (Hillhouse, CT) to feature in the long jump and weight throw, respectively.

“New Balance is thrilled to bring the ‘fastest party on the planet’ to Franklin Field,” Andy Downin, Global Events Manager at New Balance, said.

“New Balance Nationals prides itself on giving an athlete-centric experience at all our meets. This year will have dazzling introductions, All-American swag, National Champion sunglasses, DJs and the coveted NBNO backpack.”

NBNO has also assembled historically deep fields in the Boys 100m and Boys 1 Mile. The 100m boasts five of the top eight sprinters in the US this season, and a staggering 14 boys in the mile have run faster than 4:10.

It has been a fantastic season of high school track & field, and NBNO will be a fitting end to this year of running, jumping, and throwing. Tonight’s action kicks off the meet with the 4 x 1 Mile relay and the 5000m.

The Armory Foundation and its team will help manage this one-of-a-kind championship experience for all participants.

Please click HERE for meet’s schedule.

Visit https://www.nbnationalsout.com/ for meet information, event standards, registration, and other important information.

For more information on all Armory Track events go to www.armorytrack.com and www.armory.nyc. Follow The Armory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @armorynyc.

Media can apply for NBNO credentials by clicking HERE.