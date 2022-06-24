KINGSTON, Jamaica (June 24) —— Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will take on the Tokyo Games bronze medalist Shericka Jackson in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 meters, while Yohan Blake and his in-form training partner Ackeem Blake will feature in the same semis on the men’s side at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Friday (23).

Thompson-Herah, who won her heat comfortably in 11.06 seconds on Thursday evening, will undoubtedly need to up the tempo today when she goes up against two other women who are in good form and broke 11-seconds in the heats on the first day.

READ MORE: Day 2: Jamaica Championships order of events and how to watch on Friday

Besides Jackson, who ran 10.99 for second place in the first round, the second-fastest woman of all time will also have to contend with NCAA runner-up Kemba Nelson, the winner of Shericka’s heat in 10.98. Olympic relay gold medalist Natasha Morrison will also line up in the second semi-final.

Semi-final two is also loaded with talents and will feature a repeat from the first round when defending world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Briana Williams clashed.

Fraser-Pryce, the current world leader with 10.67 secs, ran 10.70 to dominate her heat with the fastest time of the round on Thursday. Williams clocked 10.98 in the same race. NCAA star Kevona Davis will also lineup in semi-final two.

Yohan Blake vs Ackeem Blake

On the men’s side meanwhile, Yohan Blake and Ackeem Blake will go head-to-head in semi-final one as the battle for places in the final heats up.

Yohan was the quickest from the first round with a swift 9.93 seconds, while his Titans Track Club teammate Ackeem was second in his heat in a tidy 10.01 seconds. Also racing from this section is Oshane Bailey, who improved his PB to 10.03 secs on Thursday, while Kadrian Goldson has been in good form and will be hoping to advance to the final.

Oblique Seville, the fastest Jamaican this season at 9.86 seconds, also looked impressive when winning his heat in 9.98 on Thursday and the Olympic semi-finalist will feature in the second semi-finals against a quality field.

Leading the challengers is Conroy Jones, who is from the same training group as Fraser-Pryce and ran a big lifetime best of 10.00 secs to win his heat on Day 1.

Kemar Bailey-Cole, back in race form after a few years on the side with injuries, Jelani Walker, Nigel Ellis and world long jump champion Tajay Gayle will also race in the second semis.

The men’s and women’s 100m semi-finals are set for 6:00 pm and 6:15 pm local time, respectively.

Jamaica Championships 100m Semi-final Heats

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Event 30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

8 Advance: Top 3 Each Heat plus Next 2 Best Times

Thursday 6/23/2022 – 6:00 PM

WORLD RECORD: 10.49 7/16/1988 FLORENCE GRIFFITH-JOYNER, USA

NATIONAL REC: 10.54 8/21/2021 ELAINE THOMPSON

WORLD QUAL: 11.15

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Name Age Team

Heat 1 Semis

1 Jonielle Smith 24 Mvp Internat 11.30

2 Krystal Sloley 20 Mvp Track & 11.49

3 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 34 Elite Perfor 10.70

4 Briana Williams 20 Ato Boldon 10.98

5 Shashalee Forbes 26 Sprintec Tra 11.23

6 Natalliah Whyte 25 TumbleWeed T 11.37

7 Kevona Davis 20 Uni. of Texas 11.41

8 Remona Burchell 30 Sprintec Tra 11.16

Heat 2 Semis

1 Jodean Williams 29 Racers Track 11.40

2 Ashanti Moore 22 Adidas 11.44

3 Shericka Jackson 27 Mvp Track & 10.99

4 Elaine Thompson-Herah 28 New Era Trac 11.06

5 Kemba Nelson 21 Uni. of Oregon 10.98

6 Natasha Morrison 29 Mvp Track & 11.10

7 Kasheika Cameron 23 Mvp Track & 11.30

8 Shockoria Wallace 29 Mvp Track & 11.21

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Event 31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

8 Advance: Top 3 Each Heat plus Next 2 Best Times

Thursday 6/23/2022 – 6:15 PM

WORLD RECORD: 9.58 8/16/2009 USAIN BOLT, JAM

NATIONAL REC: 9.58 8/16/2009 USAIN BOLT

WORLD QUAL: 10.05

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Name Age Team

Heat 1 Semis

1 Micheal Campbell 24 Mvp Track & 10.13

2 Ramone Barnswell 33 Mvp Track & 10.23

3 Ackeem Blake 20 Titans Track 10.01

4 Kadrian Goldson 25 G.C. Foster 10.16

5 Yohan Blake 31 Titans Track 9.93

6 Mario Heslop 22 Unattached 10.19

7 Xavier Nairne 22 Uni. of Oregon 10.23

8 Oshane Bailey 33 Sprintec Tra 10.03

Heat 2 Semis

1 Tajay Gayle 26 Mvp Track & 10.13

2 Shakur Williams 21 Uni. at Albany 10.21

3 Kemar Bailey-Cole 30 Titans Track 10.06

4 Jelani Walker 24 Adidas 10.07

5 Conroy Jones 20 Elite Perfor 10.00

6 Oblique Seville 20 Racers Track 9.98

7 Jazeel Murphy 26 Titans Track 10.18

8 Nigel Ellis 25 Mvp Track & 10.10