STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June 27) – The following are the schedule and the latest start lists for the Bauhaus Galan – 2022 Stockholm Diamond League Meeting at the Stockholm Olympic stadium on Thursday (30).

Several of the world’s top athletes will compete at the eighth stop in this year’s Wanda Diamond League and the final in the series before next month’s 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Among the leading athletes slated to compete at the meet are Olympic champions Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Mondo Duplantis, and Neeraj Chopra, in addition to world champion Dina Asher-Smith and European star Femke Bol.

The action on Thursday will start with a national women’s 400m hurdles race before the first Diamond League event –the women’s shot put takes place at 17:47 local time.

Some national and promotional events will take place afterward before the main part of the program begins at 19:22 local time in Sweden.

Although many of the world’s leading athletes are using this week to recover from their national championships last week, fans will have a chance to watch the likes of Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic 100m champion and Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion in action.

Both athletes competed at their respective national championship meets but have taken the opportunity to get another race under their belt before the world championships.

A lot of attention will also be on Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra after the Indian had an injury scare at his last meeting at Kuortane Games on 18 June.

PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs at the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games Photo: Pete Dov

Update – 2022 Stockholm Diamond League schedule and start lists