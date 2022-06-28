Lamont Marcell Jacobs at the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June 27) – STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June 27) – The following are the schedule and the latest start lists for the Bauhaus Galan – 2022 Stockholm Diamond League Meeting at the Stockholm Olympic stadium on Thursday (30). 

Several of the world’s top athletes will compete at the eighth stop in this year’s Wanda Diamond League and the final in the series before next month’s 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Among the leading athletes slated to compete at the meet are Olympic champions Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Mondo Duplantis, and Neeraj Chopra, in addition to world champion Dina Asher-Smith and European star Femke Bol.

The action on Thursday will start with a national women’s 400m hurdles race before the first Diamond League event –the women’s shot put takes place at 17:47 local time.

Some national and promotional events will take place afterward before the main part of the program begins at 19:22 local time in Sweden.

Although many of the world’s leading athletes are using this week to recover from their national championships last week, fans will have a chance to watch the likes of Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic 100m champion and Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world 200m champion in action. 

Both athletes competed at their respective national championship meets but have taken the opportunity to get another race under their belt before the world championships.

A lot of attention will also be on Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra after the Indian had an injury scare at his last meeting at Kuortane Games on 18 June.

PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs at the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games Photo: Pete Dov

Update – 2022 Stockholm Diamond League schedule and start lists

Program and Start Lists 2022
30 June 2022
17:40 Women 400 meter hurdles, national – Entries
17:47 Women Shot put – Entries
17:50 Men 400 meter hurdles, national – Entries
18:05 Women 800 meters, national – Entries
18:15 Men 800 meters National – Entries
18:34 Women 100 meter hurdles, national – Entries
18:40 Men Long Jump, additional – Entries
18:47 Men 4×100 meters – Entries
18:50 – Opening Ceremony
19:03 Women 1500 meters, promotional – Entries
19:16 Women 4×100 meters, promotional – Entries
19:22 Men Javelin Throw – Entries
19:26 Women High Jump – Entries
19:30
19:30 Men 1500 meters promotional – Entries
19:45 Men Pole Vault – Entries
19:50 Women 400 meters, promotional – Entries
20:04 Women 400 meter Hurdles – Entries
20:15 Men 100 meters – Entries
20:25 Women Long Jump – Entries
20:29 Women 800 meters – Entries
20:39
20:39 Men 3000 meters – Entries
20:53 Men Discus Throw – Entries
20:57 Women 100 meter Hurdles – Entries
21:07 Women 3000 meters Steeplechase – Entries
21:28 Men 400 meters Hurdles – Entries
21:40 Women 200 meters – Entries
21:51 Men 800 meters – Entries

