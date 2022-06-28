(June 28) — The following are the world top lists after some highlighting performances at respective national championships around the world this past weekend (26). Although several of the world’s top list marks survived over the weekend, there were still some events that needed to be adjusted.

Highlighting the world top list this week is the 51.41 seconds performance by Sydney McLaughlin to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships on Saturday (25). It was the third time that McLaughlin was breaking the world record in the event, following her 51.90 secs at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials and the 51.46 secs performance to win the Tokyo Games title later in the summer.

Shericka Jackson became the third-fastest woman ever in the 200m after she clocked 21.55 secs to dominate the Jamaica national championships on Sunday. Also on the women’s side at the USATF Championships, world record holder Kendra Harrison ran the fastest 100m hurdles time this year, at 12.34 secs, while Chase Ealey threw 20.51 meters in the women’s Shot Put and Sandi Morris cleared 4.82m in the pole vault.

On the men’s side, Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley ran 9.76 secs to set a new personal best and world-leading to win the men’s 100m title at the USATF Championships, Michael Norman improved his 400m world lead to 43.56, while Rai Benjamin clocked 47.04 secs to win the 400m hurdles and Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser heaved 23.12 meters in the Shot Put.

World Top List On 28 June 2022

Men 100 Fred Kerley USA 9.76 200 Erriyon Knighton USA 19.49 300 Steven Gardiner BAH 31.52 400 Michael Norman USA 43.56 600 Ryan Sanchez PUR 1:13.99 800 Max Burgin GBR 1:43.52 1000 Yassine Hathat ALG 2:17.13 1500 Abel Kipsang KEN 3:31.01 Mile Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:46.46 2000 Samuel Medolago ITA 5:13.76 3000 Raynold Kipkorir KEN 7:39.09 5000 Nicholas Kimeli KEN 12:46.33 10000 Grant Fisher USA 26:33.84 5K Yomif Kejelcha ETH 12:53 10K Joshua Cheptegei UGA 26:49:00 Half Marathon Jacob Kiplimo UGA 57:56:00 Marathon Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:02:40 3000 Steeplechase Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 7:58.28 110 Hurdles Devon Allen USA 12.84 400 Hurdles Rai Benjamin USA 47.04 High Jump Ilya Ivanyuk RUS 2.34 Pole Vault Armand Duplantis SWE 6.02 Long Jump Simon Ehammer SUI 8.45 Triple Jump Jordan Alejandro Díaz ESP 17.87 Shot Put Ryan Crouser USA 23.12 Discus Daniel Ståhl SWE 71.47 Hammer Wojciech Nowicki POL 81.58 Javelin Anderson Peters GRN 93.07 Dec Garrett Scantling USA 8867 3000W Francesco Fortunato ITA 10:57.77 5000W Declan Tingay AUS 18:24.50 10000W Perseus Karlström SWE 37:57.02 20000W Caio Bonfim BRA 1:21:32 5W Oscar Martinez ESP 21:05 10W Perseus Karlström SWE 38:42:00 20W Vasiliy Mizinov RUS 1:17:47 4×100 GER 37.99 4×200 Texas USA 1:20.80 4×400 Adidas MIX 2:57.72