(June 28) — The following are the world top lists after some highlighting performances at respective national championships around the world this past weekend (26). Although several of the world’s top list marks survived over the weekend, there were still some events that needed to be adjusted.
Highlighting the world top list this week is the 51.41 seconds performance by Sydney McLaughlin to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships on Saturday (25). It was the third time that McLaughlin was breaking the world record in the event, following her 51.90 secs at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials and the 51.46 secs performance to win the Tokyo Games title later in the summer.
Shericka Jackson became the third-fastest woman ever in the 200m after she clocked 21.55 secs to dominate the Jamaica national championships on Sunday. Also on the women’s side at the USATF Championships, world record holder Kendra Harrison ran the fastest 100m hurdles time this year, at 12.34 secs, while Chase Ealey threw 20.51 meters in the women’s Shot Put and Sandi Morris cleared 4.82m in the pole vault.
On the men’s side, Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley ran 9.76 secs to set a new personal best and world-leading to win the men’s 100m title at the USATF Championships, Michael Norman improved his 400m world lead to 43.56, while Rai Benjamin clocked 47.04 secs to win the 400m hurdles and Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser heaved 23.12 meters in the Shot Put.
World Top List On 28 June 2022
|Men
|100
|Fred Kerley USA
|9.76
|200
|Erriyon Knighton USA
|19.49
|300
|Steven Gardiner BAH
|31.52
|400
|Michael Norman USA
|43.56
|600
|Ryan Sanchez PUR
|1:13.99
|800
|Max Burgin GBR
|1:43.52
|1000
|Yassine Hathat ALG
|2:17.13
|1500
|Abel Kipsang KEN
|3:31.01
|Mile
|Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR
|3:46.46
|2000
|Samuel Medolago ITA
|5:13.76
|3000
|Raynold Kipkorir KEN
|7:39.09
|5000
|Nicholas Kimeli KEN
|12:46.33
|10000
|Grant Fisher USA
|26:33.84
|5K
|Yomif Kejelcha ETH
|12:53
|10K
|Joshua Cheptegei UGA
|26:49:00
|Half Marathon
|Jacob Kiplimo UGA
|57:56:00
|Marathon
|Eliud Kipchoge KEN
|2:02:40
|3000 Steeplechase
|Soufiane El Bakkali MAR
|7:58.28
|110 Hurdles
|Devon Allen USA
|12.84
|400 Hurdles
|Rai Benjamin USA
|47.04
|High Jump
|Ilya Ivanyuk RUS
|2.34
|Pole Vault
|Armand Duplantis SWE
|6.02
|Long Jump
|Simon Ehammer SUI
|8.45
|Triple Jump
|Jordan Alejandro Díaz ESP
|17.87
|Shot Put
|Ryan Crouser USA
|23.12
|Discus
|Daniel Ståhl SWE
|71.47
|Hammer
|Wojciech Nowicki POL
|81.58
|Javelin
|Anderson Peters GRN
|93.07
|Dec
|Garrett Scantling USA
|8867
|3000W
|Francesco Fortunato ITA
|10:57.77
|5000W
|Declan Tingay AUS
|18:24.50
|10000W
|Perseus Karlström SWE
|37:57.02
|20000W
|Caio Bonfim BRA
|1:21:32
|5W
|Oscar Martinez ESP
|21:05
|10W
|Perseus Karlström SWE
|38:42:00
|20W
|Vasiliy Mizinov RUS
|1:17:47
|4×100
|GER
|37.99
|4×200
|Texas USA
|1:20.80
|4×400
|Adidas MIX
|2:57.72
|Women
|100
|Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM
|10.67
|200
|Shericka Jackson JAM
|21.55
|300
|Anna Kiełbasińska POL
|36.34
|400
|Marileidy Paulino DOM
|49.49
|600
|Athing Mu USA
|1:22.74
|800
|Athing Mu USA
|1:57.01
|1000
|Habitam Alemu ETH
|2:34.11
|1500
|Faith Kipyegon KEN
|3:52.59
|Mile
|Georgia Griffith AUS
|4:27.81
|2000
|Agueda Muńoz ESP
|5:47.67
|3000
|Francine Niyonsaba BDI
|8:24.27
|5000
|Ejgayehu Taye ETH
|14:12.98
|10000
|Elise Cranny USA
|30:14.66
|5K
|Senbere Teferi ETH
|14:37
|10K
|Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH
|29:14 WR
|Half Marathon
|Girmawit Gebrzihair ETH
|1:04:14
|Marathon
|Brigid Kosgei KEN
|2:16:02
|3000 Steeplechase
|Winfred Yavi BRN
|8:56.55
|100 Hurdles
|Kendra Harrison USA
|12.34
|400 Hurdles
|Sydney McLaughlin USA
|51.41 WR
|High Jump
|Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR
|2.03
|Pole Vault
|Sandi Morris USA
|4.82
|Long Jump
|Malaika Mihambo GER
|7.09
|Triple Jump
|Yulimar Rojas VEN
|14.83
|Shot Put
|Chase Ealey USA
|20.51
|Discus
|Valarie Allman USA
|71.46
|Hammer
|Brooke Andersen USA
|79.02
|Javelin
|Maggie Malone USA
|65.73
|Heptathlon
|Anouk Vetter NED
|6693
|3000W
|Eliška Martínková- CZE
|12:38.68
|5000W
|Jemima Montag AUS
|20:17.35
|10000W
|Jemima Montag AUS
|42:39.2h
|20000W
|Sandrine Narguet FRA
|1:58.26
|5W
|Anastasiya Podyachikh RUS
|22:08
|10W
|Ma Zhenxia CHN
|42:52:00
|20W
|Elvira Khasanova RUS
|1:26:42
|4×100
|GBR
|42.29
|4×200
|Texas MIX
|1:29.03
|4×400
|Kentucky USA
|3:21.93