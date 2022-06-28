Michael Norman is US champion in the 400

(June 28) — The following are the world top lists after some highlighting performances at respective national championships around the world this past weekend (26). Although several of the world’s top list marks survived over the weekend, there were still some events that needed to be adjusted.

Highlighting the world top list this week is the 51.41 seconds performance by Sydney McLaughlin to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships on Saturday (25). It was the third time that McLaughlin was breaking the world record in the event, following her 51.90 secs at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials and the 51.46 secs performance to win the Tokyo Games title later in the summer.

Shericka Jackson became the third-fastest woman ever in the 200m after she clocked 21.55 secs to dominate the Jamaica national championships on Sunday. Also on the women’s side at the USATF Championships, world record holder Kendra Harrison ran the fastest 100m hurdles time this year, at 12.34 secs, while Chase Ealey threw 20.51 meters in the women’s Shot Put and Sandi Morris cleared 4.82m in the pole vault.

On the men’s side, Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley ran 9.76 secs to set a new personal best and world-leading to win the men’s 100m title at the USATF Championships, Michael Norman improved his 400m world lead to 43.56, while Rai Benjamin clocked 47.04 secs to win the 400m hurdles and Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser heaved 23.12 meters in the Shot Put.

World Top List On 28 June 2022

Men
100Fred Kerley USA9.76
200Erriyon Knighton USA19.49
300Steven Gardiner BAH31.52
400Michael Norman USA43.56
600Ryan Sanchez PUR1:13.99
800Max Burgin GBR1:43.52
1000Yassine Hathat ALG2:17.13
1500Abel Kipsang KEN3:31.01
MileJakob Ingebrigtsen NOR3:46.46
2000Samuel Medolago ITA5:13.76
3000Raynold Kipkorir KEN7:39.09
5000Nicholas Kimeli KEN12:46.33
10000Grant Fisher USA26:33.84
5KYomif Kejelcha ETH12:53
10KJoshua Cheptegei UGA26:49:00
Half MarathonJacob Kiplimo UGA57:56:00
MarathonEliud Kipchoge KEN2:02:40
3000 SteeplechaseSoufiane El Bakkali MAR7:58.28
110 HurdlesDevon Allen USA12.84
400 HurdlesRai Benjamin USA47.04
High JumpIlya Ivanyuk RUS2.34
Pole VaultArmand Duplantis SWE6.02
Long JumpSimon Ehammer SUI8.45
Triple JumpJordan Alejandro Díaz ESP17.87
Shot PutRyan Crouser USA23.12
DiscusDaniel Ståhl SWE71.47
HammerWojciech Nowicki POL81.58
JavelinAnderson Peters GRN93.07
DecGarrett Scantling USA8867
3000WFrancesco Fortunato ITA10:57.77
5000WDeclan Tingay AUS18:24.50
10000WPerseus Karlström SWE37:57.02
20000WCaio Bonfim BRA1:21:32
5WOscar Martinez ESP21:05
10WPerseus Karlström SWE38:42:00
20WVasiliy Mizinov RUS1:17:47
4×100GER37.99
4×200Texas USA1:20.80
4×400Adidas MIX2:57.72
Women
100Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce JAM10.67
200Shericka Jackson JAM21.55
300Anna Kiełbasińska POL36.34
400Marileidy Paulino DOM49.49
600Athing Mu USA1:22.74
800Athing Mu USA1:57.01
1000Habitam Alemu ETH2:34.11
1500Faith Kipyegon KEN3:52.59
MileGeorgia Griffith AUS4:27.81
2000Agueda Muńoz ESP5:47.67
3000Francine Niyonsaba BDI8:24.27
5000Ejgayehu Taye ETH14:12.98
10000Elise Cranny USA30:14.66
5KSenbere Teferi ETH14:37
10KYalemzerf Yehualaw ETH29:14 WR
Half MarathonGirmawit Gebrzihair ETH1:04:14
MarathonBrigid Kosgei KEN2:16:02
3000 SteeplechaseWinfred Yavi BRN8:56.55
100 HurdlesKendra Harrison USA12.34
400 HurdlesSydney McLaughlin USA51.41 WR
High JumpYaroslava Mahuchikh UKR2.03
Pole VaultSandi Morris USA4.82
Long JumpMalaika Mihambo GER7.09
Triple JumpYulimar Rojas VEN14.83
Shot PutChase Ealey USA20.51
DiscusValarie Allman USA71.46
HammerBrooke Andersen USA79.02
JavelinMaggie Malone USA65.73
HeptathlonAnouk Vetter NED6693
3000WEliška Martínková- CZE12:38.68
5000WJemima Montag AUS20:17.35
10000WJemima Montag AUS42:39.2h
20000WSandrine Narguet FRA1:58.26
5WAnastasiya Podyachikh RUS22:08
10WMa Zhenxia CHN42:52:00
20WElvira Khasanova RUS1:26:42
4×100GBR42.29
4×200Texas MIX1:29.03
4×400Kentucky USA3:21.93

–Source: Tilastopaja Oy Track and field statistics

