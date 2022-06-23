The start lists for the Women’s Hammer Throw, Women’s Long Jump and the Men’s Discus Throw at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (23).

Women’s Hammer Throw

Start List Top 8 to final; Re-order after round 3 & round 5

Flight 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Jade Gates Kentucky 2 Jillian Shippee North Carolina 3 Elisia Lancaster Southern Illinois University 4 Maggie Ewen NIKE Jalani Davis Mississippi 6 Maddy Nilles Velaasa 7 Whitney Simmons Throw1Deep Club 8 Lauren Jones Oklahoma 9 Madi Malone Auburn University 10 Rachel Tanczos Notre Dame 11 Shauniece ONeal Southern Illinois University

Flight 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Autavia Fluker Unattached 2 Lara Boman Velaasa 3 DeAnna Price NIKE/New York Athletic Club WCS 4 Erin Reese Velaasa 5 Janee Kassanavoid NIKE WCS 6 Brooke Andersen NIKE / Iron Wood TC WCS 7 Lisa Wilson Tracksmith 8 Alyssa Wilson Unattached WCS 9 Janeah Stewart New York Athletic Club (NYAC) 10 Gwendolyn Berry PUMA WCS 11 Shelby Moran Unattached 12 Annette Echikunwoke Unattached

Women’s Long Jump

Start List Top 8 to final; Re-order after round 3 & round 5

Flight 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Samiyah Samuels Unattached 2 Hannah Meek Colorado-Colorado Springs 3 Makayla Jackson Minnesota State-Mankato 4 Rhesa Foster Unattached 5 Sydney Conley Unattached 6 Kate Hall ASICS 7 Anna Hall Florida 8 Rachel Hagans Murray State University 9 Anna Keefer North Carolina

Flight 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Madisen Richards Unattached 2 Monae’ Nichols Texas Tech WCS 3 Claire Bryant Florida 4 Jasmine Moore Florida WCS 5 Jasmine Todd Tracksmith 6 Tiffany Flynn Unattached 7 Tara Davis lululemon WCS 8 Sha’Keela Saunders adidas 9 Quanesha Burks Unattached

Men’s Discus Throw

Start List Top 8 to final; Re-order after round 3 & round 5

Flight 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Terrell Adams Unattached 2 Gabriel Katches Unattached 3 Jordan Roach Unattached 4 Jordan Johnson Iowa 5 Noah Kennedy White Garage Strength 6 Jeff Williams Miami 7 Dallin Shurts Brigham Young University 8 Darian Brown Unattached 9 Iffy Joyner California

Flight 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Kord Ferguson Throw1Deep Club 2 Joseph Brown Unattached 3 Josh Syrotchen Garage Strength 4 Andrew Evans Unattached WCS 5 Sam Mattis New York Athletic Club (NYAC) WCS 6 Legend Boyesen Garage Strength 7 Brian Williams Tracksmith / Desert High Perf WCS 8 Reggie Jagers Unattached 9 Marcus Gustaveson Velaasa