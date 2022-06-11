Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Video] Abby Steiner blasts to collegiate 200m record with 21.80 run

Watch the video highlights as Abby Steiner set a new collegiate record to win the women’s 200 meters with time of 21.80 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022.

Published

Kentuckys-Abby-Steiner-at-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships-2022
Kentucky's Abby Steiner breaks 200m record at NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky blasted to a new collegiate record to win the women’s 200 meters title with a blistering time of 21.80 seconds (+1.3 m/s)on Saturday’s (11) fourth and final day at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Oregon.

Steiner, who already owned the collegiate indoor record after a posting a time of 22.09 at the SEC Championships 2022 in February —added the outdoor milestone to her list of achievements with a smashing run that took down the previous NCAA record of 21.96 secs, set by LSU’s Favour Ofili in April.

Read More: Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

The 22-year-old revealed that she used each competition this season to work on different aspects of her race and was delighted that it all came together at the right time.

“We just took what happened this whole season as a learning experience. Every race is an opportunity to learn from it and fixed certain parts of my 200m so I think it all came together at the right moment,” Steiner, who finished third in the 100m earlier in the day told ESPN.

Steiner also improves 2022 world-leading time

The time is also a world-leading performance for 2022, improving on the 21.87 clocking by Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia in April.

Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky-and-LSUs-Favour-Ofili
Abby Steiner of Kentucky and LSU’s Favour Ofili hugged at the end of the women’s 200m final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022

Meanwhile, Ofili bounced back from a disappointing 5th place finish in the 100m final earlier in the day to take second place in the 200m with 22.05 secs, while third place went to Olympian Anavia Battle of Ohio State who ran 22.33.

In Thursday’s semi-final round, Steiner showed that she was in prime shape to attack the collegiate record after clocking 22.02 to match the previous meeting record from 2017, which was set by former Florida national champion Kyra Jefferson.

In the final on Saturday, the Kentucky junior got off to a quick start but still found herself chasing Ofili entering the last 100m.

The standout sprinter managed to sling-shot into the lead at the top of the home straight and kept powering home to hold off Ofili before throwing her hands in the air in celebrations as she crossed the finish line.

As a nice gesture, the LSU star congratulated Steiner with a hug, with several others also took the opportunity to recognize her outstanding performance by giving her hugs as well.

In this article:,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement