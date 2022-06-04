[Video] Briana Williams ties PB with 10.97 to win in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Briana Williams matched her lifetime best with a time of 10.97 seconds to win the women’s 100 meters final at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.3 meeting held on the campus of Jamaica College (JC) in Kingston on Saturday, 4 June. The 20-year-old opted not to run the 200m after she was initially slated to do the sprint double.

Williams, who is preparing for the Jamaica National Championships later this month, made the short trip to the island this weekend to test her race fitness against some of the top local talents and she came out on top after dominating the women’s 100m field in the final to equal her PB which was previously set in June 2021 in Miramar, Florida.

The 2018 World Junior sprint double champion opened the day with a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (+3.4m/s) to win her heat before returning to clock another sub-11 seconds in the final, but doing so with a legal wind-reading this time. Read more: Results: Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.73, Jenna Prandini went 10.75

With her performance at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.3 meeting this weekend, Williams became the sixth Jamaican woman to run sub-11 seconds this season behind world leader Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.67 last month and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.79).

Williams is also the joint-fifth fastest Jamaican 100m runner in 2022, posting the same time as Natalliah Whyte.

Meanwhile, Shockoria Wallace ran a personal best time of 11.08 seconds to take second place behind Briana Williams this weekend, while Shimayra Williams also clocked a PB of 11.13 for third place.

Jazeel Murphy won the men’s 100m with a time of 10.24 secs after edging second place finisher Kadrian Goldson who did a time of 10.26 and Micheal Campbell who ran 10.28 for third.

Earlier in the day, Kemar Bailey-Cole signaled his return to full race fitness after clocking 10.18 seconds to win his heat comfortably.

For complete results click here