Watch highlights: Devon Allen runs flashing to 12.84, dominates Grant Holloway with 3rd-fastest time ever

NEW YORK —— Devon Allen flirted with breaking the 110m hurdles world record on his way to beating Grant Holloway with a flashing time of 12.84 seconds here at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday, 12 June.

Allen, who has been in great form this season got off to a strong start to sit level with Holloway midway through the race before moving away from the world champion over the final three flights of hurdles to set the third-fastest time all-time in event.

The two-time Olympic finalist who is set to split his time between the track and the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in April, said he wasn't too surprised with the fast time today because he's seeing this type of form in his training in the past two and half months.

Only world record holder Aries Merritt (12.80) and Holloway (12.81) have gone faster than Allen who replaced Dayron Robles (12.87) as the third quickest on the best-ever list.

“It’s been there,” Allen told Lewis Johnson during his NBC post-race interview. “We’ve been doing it in training for probably the past six weeks. I just needed some fresh legs.”

Holloway entered the race confident about running a fast time and even stated that if he put his race together he would be under 13-seconds.

However, the Olympic silver medalist had to settle for second place at a distant 13.06 seconds for a season best time with Daniel Roberts taking third place with 13.77.

Meanwhile, the women’s 100m hurdles was also fast, as the in-form Alaysha Johnson of USA continued her outstanding form this season by posting a big time personal best of 12.40 seconds to defeat Tia Jones who ran a PB of 12.53 and Gabriele Cunningham (12.56).

“I am so surprised,” Johnson said as she burst into tears. “It’s not the end of the journey it’s the beginning. I am so ready for the [U.S.] trials.”