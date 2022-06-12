Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Watch highlights: Devon Allen runs flashing to 12.84, dominates Grant Holloway with 3rd-fastest time ever

Watch video highlights as Devon Allen runs 3rd fastest time ever at 12.84 to win the 110m hurdles at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix. He destroyed world champion Grant Holloway

Published

Devon-Allen-after-running-12.84-at-the-2022-USATF-New-York-Grand-Prix
Devon Allen after running 12.84 at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix. Photo: NBC video capture

NEW YORK —— Devon Allen flirted with breaking the 110m hurdles world record on his way to beating Grant Holloway with a flashing time of 12.84 seconds here at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday, 12 June.

Allen, who has been in great form this season got off to a strong start to sit level with Holloway midway through the race before moving away from the world champion over the final three flights of hurdles to set the third-fastest time all-time in event.

The two-time Olympic finalist who is set to split his time between the track and the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in April, said he wasn’t too surprised with the fast time today because he’s seeing this type of form in his training in the past two and half months. Read more: Watch video: Aleia Hobbs runs 10.83, beats Sha’Carri Richardson, 10.85 in New York

Only world record holder Aries Merritt (12.80) and Holloway (12.81) have gone faster than Allen who replaced Dayron Robles (12.87) as the third quickest on the best-ever list.

“It’s been there,” Allen told Lewis Johnson during his NBC post-race interview. “We’ve been doing it in training for probably the past six weeks. I just needed some fresh legs.”

Holloway entered the race confident about running a fast time and even stated that if he put his race together he would be under 13-seconds.

However, the Olympic silver medalist had to settle for second place at a distant 13.06 seconds for a season best time with Daniel Roberts taking third place with 13.77.

Meanwhile, the women’s 100m hurdles was also fast, as the in-form Alaysha Johnson of USA continued her outstanding form this season by posting a big time personal best of 12.40 seconds to defeat Tia Jones who ran a PB of 12.53 and Gabriele Cunningham (12.56).

“I am so surprised,” Johnson said as she burst into tears. “It’s not the end of the journey it’s the beginning. I am so ready for the [U.S.] trials.”

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League 2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

Yes, you can watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ESPN App and on Vimeo on Saturday (21)....

May 21, 2022
Advertisement