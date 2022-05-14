Connect with us

Watch the Rabat Wanda Diamond League meeting press conference

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the press conference for the 2022 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Saturday (4).

Published

Diamond-League-Meeting-in-Rabat-live
Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rabat live press conference

Several of the top athletes will face the media ahead of the fourth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the year in Rabat this weekend and you can watch the live press conference on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. Watch the live stream here or scroll below.

Olympic 400m hurdles champion and the event world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway launches his bid for a third successive Diamond Trophy this weekend, as he makes his first appearance of the 2022 season at the 2022 Rabat Wanda Diamond League meeting.

Warholm, who is targeting a fast time in Morocco this weekend to test his fitness and see where he is in his training ahead of the World Athletics Championships next month in Oregon, will be joined by the likes of fellow Olympic and Diamond League champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, the triple gold medalist in Tokyo last summer.

READ MORE: Elaine Thompson-Herah and Athing Mu set for Rome Diamond League

Thompson-Herah, who is a five-time Olympic champion, is the fastest woman alive and she won the 100m and 200m sprints in Tokyo last year to successfully defend her sprint double titles from Rio 2016.

Also joining the list of athletes for today’s at the pre-meeting press conference on Saturday is Moroccan star Soufiane El Bakkali

The press conference will be broadcast live from 11.15 local time (GMT+1), and the line-up is as follows:

11.15 – Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Sandi Morris (USA)

11.45 – Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE), Kenneth Bednarek (USA)

12.15 – Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), Karsten Warholm (NOR)

The Wanda Diamond League comprises 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The meetings are spread across Asia, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure. 

Click here to view the full 2022 calendar.

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League is part of many athletes’ major preparations for the World Championships and several of them will also be using the meetings to gain points in an effort to win a spot to the next world championships IN 2023.

Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

