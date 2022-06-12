Connect with us

Watch video: Aleia Hobbs runs 10.83, beats Sha’Carri Richardson, 10.85 in New York

Aleia Hobbs ran 10.83 seconds to beat Sha’Carri Richardson, who clocked 10.85 secs in the women’s 100m at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix.

Published

Aleia-Hobbs-beats-ShaCarri-Richardsonat-the-2022-USATF-New-York-Grand-Prix
Aleia Hobbs beats Sha'Carri Richardsonat the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix. Photo: NBC video capture

NEW YORK — Aleia Hobbs clocked a new personal best time of 10.83 seconds to defeat Sha’Carri Richardson, who clocked 10.85 secs when winning the women’s 100m on a fast track at Icahn Stadium at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday, 12 June.

Hobbs, who is coming off a strong indoor campaign, got away to a solid start and held a slight lead over Richardson and the rest of the field. Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson at the double, McLaughlin in ONLY the 400m at USATF New York Grand Prix

However, although Richardson pulled even with her rival midway through the contest, Hobbs moved slightly ahead again and held her form to break the tape to claim the victory.

The winning performance by the Olympic silver medalist with the USA 4x100m relay team in Tokyo last summer, improved on the previous meeting record of 10.91, set by Jamaican sprint icon Veronica Campbell-Brown in 2008.

“I had a good race. I have been training, training, training [so] all I had to do is to put it together,” Hobbs said during her post-race interview.

“I haven’t run a PR (personal record) since 2017 so yea, it’s a blessing. I thank God for it,” she added.

“I still have some more work to do. I still feel like my finish isn’t what it could have been, but I mean, I am happy with the win. I put the work in so I just had to show out”

Richardson was also delighted with her performance despite the defeat and she is looking forward to taking on her rivals again at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, later this month.

Teahna Daniels also ran under-11 seconds when taking third place with 10.99, while compatriot Cambrea Sturgis was fourth in 11.00 and Briana Williams of Jamaica 5th in 11.11.

The men’s race went to world champion Christian Coleman who clocked 9.91 seconds for a season’s best after holding off Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake in the closing meters.

Coleman led throughout the race, but was put under pressure by the fast-closing Blake in the final five meters, as the Jamaican clocked a new personal best of 9.95 seconds for second place. He ran 9.92 secs at the American Track League meeting in Nashville, on 5 June, but the time was not recognized as a PB because at the time he competed while under protest.

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

