STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June 30) — Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol continued her steady progress this season with another emphatic run after clocking 52.27 to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting on Thursday. You can watch the full video highlights of the race below.

Bol, who entered the meeting with a season-best time of 52.61 seconds, improved that mark significantly in the Swedish capital. Read more: Lamont Marcell Jacobs pulls out of Stockholm Diamond League 100m

The Dutch star got off to a swift start and covered the entire field inside the opening 200m to put herself in a strong position to run a fast time.

Entering the home straight, the 22-year-old held a five-meter advantage over the rest of the field and she continued to pull away en route to breaking the Diamond League meeting record from 52.39 seconds, despite hitting the last hurdle.

The performance was her second-best ever in her career behind her personal best of 52.03 secs, set to land the bronze medal in Tokyo last year.

Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton, the reigning world bronze medalist in Doha in 2019, took second place behind Bol on Thursday in a season-best time of 53.90secs with Ukraine’s Anna Ryzhykov also running a season-best 54.33 for third place.

“I am very glad to come back to this stadium which I really love and I am glad I managed to win again,” said Bol after the race. “I am still hoping to do something very special also in Eugene.

“It was a good race today but not perfect. In the end, I am very glad for this time.”

The double European indoor champion is also looking forward to running on the fast track at Hayward Field in Oregon at the World Athletics Championships next month.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin set a world record of 51.41 seconds on the same track to win the US title over the weekend.

“I am so excited before Eugene,” Bol added. “When you see the results from the Hayward, I am so excited to go there and I have some great competitors out there.

“I am looking forward to competing in Eugene.”

PHOTO: Femke Bol of The Netherlands after winning at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Photo credit: Diamond League AG