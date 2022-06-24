Watch the very best athletes from Great Britain go head to head at the 2022 British Athletics Championships live online on the British Athletics website for free from Friday to Sunday, 24-26 June. You can also watch the broadcast on the BBC Sports Website, BBC One, and via the BBC Red Button.

Several world and Olympic medalists will battle over the next three days for national crowns and other places on the national team for this year’s 2022 World Athletics Championships to be held in Oregon.

When are the British Athletics Championships?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage from the Manchester Regional Arena on the British Athletics site, starting at 2:00 pm UK or 9:00 am ET with several featured events on the schedule for the first day.

British Athletics Watch Free Here:

Watch the likes of world champion Dina Asher-Smith, Max Burgin, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie, Josh Kerr, Jessie Knight, and Reece Prescod all in action at the Championships, which is one of several other national trials –including the USATF Championships (how to watch) and the Jamaica National Championships (how to watch) taking place this week.

Hodgkinson, the Olympic silver medalist in the 800m, and Reekie, a finalist in the event at the Tokyo Games last summer, will look to secure places on the women’s 800m team. At the same time, the talented Burgin, the fastest man in the world this year, leads the way on the men’s side.

Muir will go in the women’s 1500m, while sprinter Prescod will aim to win the men’s 100m title.

The British Athletics Championships Order of Events Day 1

TIME EVENT OFFICIAL HEAT STARTLIST

14:00 100 m – Decathlon Men

14:40 Long Jump – Decathlon Men

16:00 400 m Hurdles Men First Round Heat 1 of 4

16:07 400 m Hurdles Men First Round Heat 2 of 4

16:12 Shot Put – Decathlon Men

16:14 400 m Hurdles Men First Round Heat 3 of 4

16:21 400 m Hurdles Men First Round Heat 4 of 4

16:30 100 m Men First Round Heat 1 of 9

100 m Men First Round

16:37 100 m Men First Round Heat 2 of 9

16:44 100 m Men First Round Heat 3 of 9

16:51 100 m Men First Round Heat 4 of 9

16:58 100 m Men First Round Heat 5 of 9

17:05 100 m Men First Round Heat 6 of 9

17:12 100 m Men First Round Heat 7 of 9

17:19 100 m Men First Round Heat 8 of 9

17:26 100 m Men First Round Heat 9 of 9

17:35 100 m Women First Round Heat 1 of 6

17:42 100 m Women First Round Heat 2 of 6

17:49 100 m Women First Round Heat 3 of 6

17:56 100 m Women First Round Heat 4 of 6

18:00 High Jump – Decathlon Men

18:03 100 m Women First Round Heat 5 of 6

18:10 100 m Women First Round Heat 6 of 6

18:20 400 m Women First Round Heat 1 of 4

400 m Women First Round

18:27 400 m Women First Round Heat 2 of 4

18:34 400 m Women First Round Heat 3 of 4

18:41 400 m Women First Round Heat 4 of 4

18:50 400 m Men First Round Heat 1 of 4

400 m Men First Round

18:57 400 m Men First Round Heat 2 of 4

19:04 400 m Men First Round Heat 3 of 4

19:11 400 m Men First Round Heat 4 of 4

19:20 1500 m Men First Round Heat 1 of 3

1500 m Men First Round

19:28 1500 m Men First Round Heat 2 of 3

19:36 1500 m Men First Round Heat 3 of 3

19:44 1500 m Women First Round Heat 1 of 3

1500 m Women First Round

19:52 1500 m Women First Round Heat 2 of 3

20:00 1500 m Women First Round Heat 3 of 3

20:10 3000 m Women Under 20

20:25 3000 m Men Under 20

20:40 Decathlon Men

20:40 400 m – Decathlon Men