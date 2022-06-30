ATLANTA, GA (JUNE 30) — World record holder Wayde van Niekerk is set to compete in the men’s 400 meters at the Stars and Stripes Classic American Track League 2022 meeting at Marietta High School in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday (2).

Wayde van Niekerk has been having another frustrating season which is being plagued by injury problems with the South African failing to complete a single race thus far in 2022.

In his only appearance this term, the Rio Olympic champion dropped out after about 50m of his season opener in a 200m race at the Triveneto International in Italy on 28 May. He’s yet to race competitively since.

However, on Thursday Van Niekerk will test his form and fitness ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon when he lines up in the 400m in Atlanta at an American Track League 2022 meeting that will see a number of athletes from North America and around the globe competing.

How will Van Niekerk face in his next race?

The 29-year-old will race from lane five in the main final of the event where he will take on the likes of Wil London of USA and Jamaicans Akeem Bloomfield and Demish Gaye.

Van Niekerk, who has been splitting his time between the track and being a parent, has been working very hard in his training sessions in an attempt to find some form to race at Oregon22.

The two-time world champion and the man once tilted to be the next Usain Bolt, hasn’t been trying to hide his frustrations about how his season has gone so far, but he vows to keep working hard.

“We keep working until we in favour,” Van Niekerk posted on his Twitter account. “We stop when we done!

Meanwhile, Wil London heads into the Stars and Stripes Classic American Track League 2022 meeting with the fastest season-best time among the entrants at 45.41 with Akeem Bloomfield running 45.56 and countryman Demish Gaye coming with a season-best of 45.74.

American Michael Norman is the men’s 400m world leader with a time of 43.56 seconds, set to win the title at the 2022 USATF OUTDOOR Championships in Oregon, last weekend.

The American Track League series is broadcast and live streamed on ESPN, ESPN2 and WatchESPN.com.

PHOTO: Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa crosses the finish line to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach