EUGENE, Oregon (June 24) — The start lists for the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 USATF Championships on Day Two here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (24). There are three heats slated to take place today with the top four finishers from each race, plus the next four fastest times advancing to the semi-finals.

The highlighted heats in the first round are expected to come from the first two sections where we will see two of the quickest women in the world this year. Read more: Day 2 order of events: 2022 USATF Championships how to watch?

In the first heat, Alaysha Johnson, the second-fastest in the world this year at 12.40 seconds, and a woman running with a great deal of purpose this season, will start in the sixth lane where she will go head-to-head with NCAA champion Alia Armstrong of LSU who has clocked 12.55 this season and has a slightly wind-aided time of 12.46 (2.1 m/s). Olympic champion Gabbi Cunningham and NCAA standout Anna Hall of Florida are also entered in this heat.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Nia Ali and Tonea Marshall, the second-fastest American this year, will meet in heat two and the pair are expected to qualify comfortably. Marshall has clocked 12.46 so far this season and has even gone a slightly wind-aided 12.36 secs (2.1 m/s) to show that she’s in very good form entering these championships. Ali’s quickest this season is 12.59.

The third and final heat includes world record holder and the reigning world silver medalist Keni Harrison, who will feature against Christina Clemons, and Paula Salmon of North Carolina A&T.

Women’s 100m hurdles start list: 2022 USATF Championships on Day Two

Start List Top; 4 + next; 4 fastest to semis; Top; 3 + next; 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Kaylah Robinson Texas A&M University WCS; 2 Dior Hall Unattached; 3 Aasia Laurencin Michigan; 4 Masai Russell Kentucky WCS; 5 Gabbi Cunningham Unattached WCS; 6 Alaysha Johnson More Sports MG WCS;; 7 Anna Hall Florida; 8 Michelle Atherley Unattached; 9 Alia Armstrong Louisiana State University WCS

Heat; 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Jade Barber Tracksmith WCS; 2 Tonea Marshall NIKE WCS; 3 Chanel Brissett Unattached WCS; 4 Alexis Duncan Baylor University; 5 Nia Ali NIKE WCS Tia Jones adidas WCS;; 7 Danielle Beattie Unattached ; 8 Naomi Taylor Houston; 9 Sharika Nelvis adidas WCS

Heat; 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Destiny Huven Wisconsin WCS; 2 Kaitlin Smith Houston Baptist University; 3 Christina Clemons adidas WCS; 4 Paula Salmon North Carolina A&T WCS; 5 Keni Harrison adidas WCS; 6 Destinee Rocker South Carolina;; 7 Evonne Britton Evo Track Club; 8 Camri Austin Oklahoma; 9 Jasmine Jones USC WCS