Women’s 400m hurdles start list: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

The start list for the women’s 400m hurdles heats on Day 1 at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The championships will begin on Thursday (23) and will run through Sunday (26).

Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 2015 world silver medalist Shamier Little, Olympian Anna Cockrell and Britton Wilson, the 2022 NCAA champion from the University of Arkansas, will all line up in the event on Thursday.

Tokyo Games champion McLaughlin enters the championships as the world leader this year in the women’s 400m hurdles with a blistering time of 51.61 seconds and she will start in the first heat against Ashley Spencer and Duke’s Lauren Hoffman, who has been in good form this season.

Meanwhile, defending champion Muhammad will race from heat two against a field that also includes Masai Russell of Kentucky, fellow collegiate athlete Shani’a Bellamy of Coastal Carolina University and Deonca Bookman.

Heat three will see Shamier Little, the silver medal winner at the 2015 world championships starting as the favorite in this section, but it should be a lively contest between herself and Cassandra Tate, who finished with the bronze medal in the same race behind Little at the 2015 worlds in Beijing. Vanessa Watson of Florida who was a finalist at the NCAA Championships earlier this month, will also race from this heat.

The fourth and final section of the women’s 400m hurdles will see Olympic finalist Anna Cockrell going head-to-head with Britton Wilson, who will be hoping to replicate what her competitor did last year. After winning the 2021 NCAA title Cockrell went on to secure a place on the US Olympic team later in the summer and Wilson, the collegiate champion this year’s, will aim to do the same.

Heat four will also include Abigail Glynn of the University of Colorado, Deshae Wise of Texas A&M and Bianca Stubler of the University of Wisconsin, a finalist at this year’s NCAA championships.

The top three women in each heat will secure automatic spots into the semi-finals and they will be joined by the four fastest finishers outside of the top three in each section.

The heats of the women’s 400m hurdles will begin at 7:50 pm ET.

Women’s 400m hurdles start list: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Start List Top 3 + next 4 fastest to semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

3 Lauren Hoffman Duke University; 4 Ashley Spencer NIKE; 5 Sydney McLaughlin New Balance; 6 Kaila Barber Tracksmith; 7 Asia Jinks Auburn University; 8 Simone Wilson Concordia University Chicago; 9 Riley Knebes Unattached

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

3 Deonca Bookman Tracksmith; 4 Shani’a Bellamy Coastal Carolina University; 5 Masai Russell Kentucky; 6 Dalilah Muhammad NIKE; 7 Kaitlin Walker Unattached; 8 Jessica Wright Howard University; 9 Alexia DeHaven Unattached

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

4 Vanessa Watson Florida; 5 Cassandra Tate Unattached; 6 Shamier Little Adidas; 7 Erin Dowd University of Iowa; 8 Nissi Kabongo Stephen F. Austin; 9 Shannon Meisberger University of Arizona

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE

4 Abigail Glynn University of Colorado; 5 Anna Cockrell NIKE; 6 Britton Wilson Unattached; 7 Bianca Stubler University of Wisconsin; 8 Deshae Wise Texas A&M University; 9 Paige Magee University of Iowa