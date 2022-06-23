EUGENE, Ore. (June 23) — In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the local organizing committee for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is proud to offer $9 tickets to the July 18 morning session of the event.

Fans can watch the world’s best female athletes compete in the heptathlon and witness the crowning of the women’s marathon medalists in stadium at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. $9 tickets can be purchased here. Read more: WCH Oregon22 celebrates International Women’s Day, July 18 devoted to Women in the Spotlight

June 23, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a law that was passed in the United States to prohibit gender-based discrimination in any federally-funded programs or activities. It is most well-known for its influence in growing women’s athletic programs.

“We are very proud to recognize the anniversary of Title IX and how important it has been to women everywhere, particularly in the sport of track and field,” said Sarah Massey, CEO of Oregon 22, LLC. “The impact and success of women in track and field cannot be understated and we are happy to shine a light on them.”

The special promotion is part of Women in the Spotlight, a day dedicated to honoring women in the sport of track and field. Programming will cover the action in the streets of Eugene and Springfield for the women’s marathon early in the morning on July 18, followed by both the morning and evening sessions in Hayward Field on that day.

Women in the Spotlight highlights include:

Legends competing in the finals of the women’s 1500m, triple jump, and heptathlon

A guest appearance by American comedian Michelle Wolf

The medal ceremony for the women’s marathon

A stadium-wide invitation to strike the Break the Bias pose as a powerful display supporting women’s equality

Photographs displayed of women athletes taken by women photographers

An off-site ASICS-hosted panel discussion featuring female leaders on and off the track

Programming will be rounded out on July 19 with “Out of the Blocks,” a World Athletics-led seminar with member federations to spur concrete steps towards gender equality at all levels of the sport of track and field globally

Tickets for WCH Oregon22 can be purchased here. Some sessions have already sold out, and tickets are going fast for other events. The complete schedule of events can be found here.

About Oregon22, LLC

Oregon22, LLC is the local organizing committee managing the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and will be delivered in partnership with USA Track & Field. It is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022. Oregon22, LLC is committed to delivering an unmissable experience that will showcase the State of Oregon and the sport of track and field globally.

