The following are the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic results from Friday night (29), which included the women’s and men’s 1500m and 3000m pro race at the Billy J Murphy Track Complex in Memphis, Tennessee. The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver level series and a Puma American Track League meet.

2022 Ed Murphey Classic results – Friday, July 29

#20 MEN’S PRO 800M (SECTION 2) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time 1 Hoey, Joshua Adidas 1:48.69 2 Fiore, Luciano Empire Elite TC 1:48.83 3 Evans, Stephen Ottawa Lions 1:49.24 4 Lewis, John USA 1:49.81 5 Andrews, Robby USA 1:50.04 6 Shimukowa, Charles Zambia 1:50.22 7 Miawad, Hazem Empire Elite TC 1:50.53 8 Taylor, Vaughn Brooks Running 1:51.51 9 Paris, Konnor USA 1:53.71

#21 WOMEN’S PRO 800M (SECTION 2) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time 1 Edwards, Kaela Adidas 2:01.49 2 Maloney, Shafiqua Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2:02.32 3 Webb, Skylyn Saucony 2:02.38 4 Chambers, Kendra Oiselle Running and Athletic Apparel for Women 2:02.84 5 Finch, Gemma Atlanta Track Club 2:03.98 6 Fray, Jazmine Baltimore 800 2:04.37 7 Ayoub, Aziza Puerto Rico 2:04.42 8 Rivers, Danae Under Armour 2:05.30 9 Piccolo, Amy Battle Road Track Club 2:07.17 10 Walters, Rachael Atlanta Track Club 2:07.33

#18 THE KIRKLAND CO. WOMEN’S PRO 3000M (PRO) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time Splits 1 Henes, Elly Adidas 8:48.06 35.20 1:13.25 1:11.39 1:11.15 (35.20) (1:48.44) (2:59.83) (4:10.98) 1:12.31 1:12.17 1:07.70 1:04.93 (5:23.28) (6:35.45) (7:43.14) (8:48.06) 2 Borelli, Florencia Argentina 8:53.89 35.17 1:13.16 1:11.72 1:11.12 (35.17) (1:48.32) (3:00.04) (4:11.16) 1:12.29 1:12.55 1:10.70 1:07.21 (5:23.44) (6:35.99) (7:46.68) (8:53.89) 3 Ejore, Susan UA Mission Run 8:55.25 34.93 1:13.20 1:12.10 1:11.01 (34.93) (1:48.13) (3:00.23) (4:11.23) 1:12.40 1:12.60 1:10.05 1:08.99 (5:23.63) (6:36.22) (7:46.27) (8:55.25) 4 Casetta, Belen Argentina 8:55.96 34.51 1:13.14 1:11.94 1:11.24 (34.51) (1:47.65) (2:59.59) (4:10.82) 1:12.37 1:13.29 1:10.56 1:08.93 (5:23.19) (6:36.48) (7:47.03) (8:55.96) 5 Rainsberger, Katie New Balance Athletics Inc. 8:56.65 34.98 1:13.40 1:12.07 1:10.99 (34.98) (1:48.38) (3:00.45) (4:11.43) 1:12.43 1:13.05 1:09.86 1:09.90 (5:23.86) (6:36.90) (7:46.75) (8:56.65) 6 Yee, Regan Langley Mustangs Track & Field Club 8:58.31 35.40 1:13.45 1:11.58 1:10.65 (35.40) (1:48.85) (3:00.43) (4:11.07) 1:12.42 1:13.24 1:12.72 1:08.88 (5:23.49) (6:36.72) (7:49.44) (8:58.31) Coogan, Katrina New Balance Athletics Inc. DNF Edwards, Kaela Adidas DNF

#19 THE SUGAR RUN MEN’S PRO 3000M (PRO) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time Splits 1 McDonald, Morgan On Athletics Club 7:49.26 31.57 (31.57) 2 Philibert-Thiboutot, Charles New Balance Athletics Inc. 7:49.86 3 Kemboi, Amon Kenya 7:51.13 31.07 (31.07) 4 Basten, Alec USA 7:52.87 31.90 (31.90) 5 Fink, Willy USA 7:53.88 30.86 (30.86) 6 Kioko, Athanas Kenya 8:00.02 31.66 (31.66) 7 Dalquist, Austen Roots Running Project 8:02.27 31.72 (31.72) 8 Boit, Gilbert Kenya 8:04.37 9 Lautenslager, Craig USA 8:07.67 10 Crawford, Graham Reebok Boston Track Club 8:12.72

#16 ORION FCU WOMEN’S PRO 1500M (PRO) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time Splits 1 Hurta, Sage On Athletics Club 4:01.79 48.42 1:06.38 1:05.66 1:01.34 (48.42) (1:54.80) (3:00.46) (4:01.79) 2 Pen Freitas, Marta Brooks Beasts Track Club 4:03.79 49.21 1:06.21 1:05.53 1:02.86 (49.21) (1:55.41) (3:00.94) (4:03.79) 3 Wilson, Allie Atlanta Track Club 4:04.02 48.67 1:06.61 1:06.16 1:02.60 (48.67) (1:55.27) (3:01.43) (4:04.02) 4 Norris, Josette Reebok Boston Track Club 4:05.34 48.89 1:06.32 1:05.53 1:04.61 (48.89) (1:55.20) (3:00.73) (4:05.34) 5 Viljoen, Carina ASICS Mammoth Track Club 4:08.36 49.68 1:06.79 1:06.29 1:05.61 (49.68) (1:56.47) (3:02.75) (4:08.36) 6 Jennings, Gabbi Adidas 4:08.63 49.41 1:06.27 1:05.98 1:06.98 (49.41) (1:55.68) (3:01.65) (4:08.63) 7 Sughroue, Molly Tracksmith 4:09.83 49.09 1:06.47 2:14.28 (49.09) (1:55.56) (1:55.56) (4:09.83) 8 Aragon, Christina USA 4:10.30 49.42 1:06.88 1:06.11 1:07.89 (49.42) (1:56.30) (3:02.41) (4:10.30) 9 Lucki, Alexandra Toronto West Athletics 4:13.83 49.79 1:06.85 1:08.80 1:08.40 (49.79) (1:56.64) (3:05.44) (4:13.83) 10 Follett, Katie Brooks Running 4:21.77 50.02 1:06.97 1:10.33 1:14.47 (50.02) (1:56.98) (3:07.31) (4:21.77) Mehra, Rebecca Oiselle Running and Athletic Apparel for Women DNF Schlachtenhaufen, Helen USA DNF

FINALS

MEN’S PRO 1500 (PRO) RESULTS PL Athlete Team Time Splits 1 Nuguse, Yared On Athletics Club 3:34.95 44.54 56.84 58.86 54.73 (44.54) (1:41.37) (2:40.23) (3:34.95) 2 Holt, Eric Empire Elite TC 3:35.80 44.55 57.32 58.59 55.36 (44.55) (1:41.86) (2:40.45) (3:35.80) 3 Gregorek, Johnny ASICS sportswear 3:36.11 44.38 56.78 59.42 55.54 (44.38) (1:41.16) (2:40.57) (3:36.11) 4 Prakel, Samuel Adidas 3:36.17 44.63 56.97 59.21 55.38 (44.63) (1:41.59) (2:40.79) (3:36.17) 5 McGorty, Sean Nike Bowerman Track Club 3:36.67 44.76 57.33 58.63 55.97 (44.76) (1:42.09) (2:40.71) (3:36.67) 6 Heppenstall, Robert Canada 3:36.78 44.72 58.46 1:53.61 (44.72) (1:43.18) (3:36.78) 7 Anstey, Jack Under Armour 3:37.44 45.08 57.46 58.46 56.46 (45.08) (1:42.53) (2:40.98) (3:37.44) 8 Meyer, Brett Tracksmith 3:37.65 45.00 58.25 1:54.41 (45.00) (1:43.24) (3:37.65) 9 Jager, Evan USA 3:37.77 45.19 57.81 58.02 56.76 (45.19) (1:42.99) (2:41.01) (3:37.77) 10 Knevelbaard, Kasey Under Armour 3:38.78 44.92 57.85 1:56.01 (44.92) (1:42.77) (3:38.78) 11 Alexander, Colby Adidas 3:42.62 44.86 57.46 2:00.31 (44.86) (1:42.31) (3:42.62) 12 Suliman, Waleed Brooks Beasts Track Club 3:43.82 45.45 58.93 1:59.45 (45.45) (1:44.38) (3:43.82) 13 Reyes, Tayron Leonia Track Club 3:46.95 45.55 1:00.38 (45.55) (1:45.93) 14 Riech, Nathanial Vic City Elite 3:49.84 1:45.24 2:01.71 (1:45.24) (3:46.94) 15 Ciattei, Vincent Nike Oregon Track Club 3:50.16 45.27 58.16 (45.27) (1:43.43) 16 Gomez, Joel USA 3:54.65 45.77 1:01.22 (45.77) (1:46.98) 17 Brannigan, Michael New York Athletic Club 3:58.03 45.73 1:00.47 (45.73) (1:46.19) 18 Long, Thomas Leonia Track Club 4:00.01

#13 ORION FCU MEN’S SUB-4 MILE ATTEMPT (PRO) RESULTS FINALS PL Athlete Team Time Splits 1 McSolla, Dan Battle Road Track Club 4:01.76 4:01.76 (4:01.76) 2 Schwind, Jonathan Lipscomb University 4:02.18 59.85 1:00.68 1:00.53 1:01.14 (59.85) (2:00.53) (3:01.05) (4:02.18) 3 Cooper, Matt Wisconsin Runner Racing Team 4:05.82 59.38 1:00.86 1:01.86 1:03.74 (59.38) (2:00.23) (3:02.09) (4:05.82) 4 Lautenslager, Jeff New Zealand 4:07.61 1:00.55 1:00.66 1:02.50 1:03.91 (1:00.55) (2:01.21) (3:03.70) (4:07.61) 5 Ritchie, Ian Central Park Track Club – Tracksmith 4:10.44 1:00.09 1:00.84 1:04.58 1:04.93 (1:00.09) (2:00.93) (3:05.51) (4:10.44) 6 Johns, Jacob Battle Road Track Club 4:13.43 1:00.34 1:01.80 1:05.81 1:05.49 (1:00.34) (2:02.14) (3:07.94) (4:13.43)

