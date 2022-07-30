Yared Nuguse running in the men's 1500m
The following are the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic results from Friday night (29), which included the women’s and men’s 1500m and 3000m pro race at the Billy J Murphy Track Complex in Memphis, Tennessee. The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver level series and a Puma American Track League meet.

The remaining events, which will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com, will take place on today (30). You can watch all the action using your smartphones, Firesticks, Roku, Tablets and even your smart TVs.

Full details of how to watch and stream the second day of the 2022 Ed Murphey Classic are here so please click to see them now. Or click here – How to watch the Ed Murphey Classic 2022 – American Track League meeting?

2022 Ed Murphey Classic results – Friday, July 29

#20 MEN’S PRO 800M (SECTION 2) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTime
1Hoey, JoshuaAdidas1:48.69
2Fiore, LucianoEmpire Elite TC1:48.83
3Evans, StephenOttawa Lions1:49.24
4Lewis, JohnUSA1:49.81
5Andrews, RobbyUSA1:50.04
6Shimukowa, CharlesZambia1:50.22
7Miawad, HazemEmpire Elite TC1:50.53
8Taylor, VaughnBrooks Running1:51.51
9Paris, KonnorUSA1:53.71
#21 WOMEN’S PRO 800M (SECTION 2) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTime
1Edwards, KaelaAdidas2:01.49
2Maloney, ShafiquaSaint Vincent and the Grenadines2:02.32
3Webb, SkylynSaucony2:02.38
4Chambers, KendraOiselle Running and Athletic Apparel for Women2:02.84
5Finch, GemmaAtlanta Track Club2:03.98
6Fray, JazmineBaltimore 8002:04.37
7Ayoub, AzizaPuerto Rico2:04.42
8Rivers, DanaeUnder Armour2:05.30
9Piccolo, AmyBattle Road Track Club2:07.17
10Walters, RachaelAtlanta Track Club2:07.33
#18 THE KIRKLAND CO. WOMEN’S PRO 3000M (PRO) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTimeSplits
1Henes, EllyAdidas8:48.0635.20 1:13.25 1:11.39 1:11.15 (35.20) (1:48.44) (2:59.83) (4:10.98) 1:12.31 1:12.17 1:07.70 1:04.93 (5:23.28) (6:35.45) (7:43.14) (8:48.06)
2Borelli, FlorenciaArgentina8:53.8935.17 1:13.16 1:11.72 1:11.12 (35.17) (1:48.32) (3:00.04) (4:11.16) 1:12.29 1:12.55 1:10.70 1:07.21 (5:23.44) (6:35.99) (7:46.68) (8:53.89)
3Ejore, SusanUA Mission Run8:55.2534.93 1:13.20 1:12.10 1:11.01 (34.93) (1:48.13) (3:00.23) (4:11.23) 1:12.40 1:12.60 1:10.05 1:08.99 (5:23.63) (6:36.22) (7:46.27) (8:55.25)
4Casetta, BelenArgentina8:55.9634.51 1:13.14 1:11.94 1:11.24 (34.51) (1:47.65) (2:59.59) (4:10.82) 1:12.37 1:13.29 1:10.56 1:08.93 (5:23.19) (6:36.48) (7:47.03) (8:55.96)
5Rainsberger, KatieNew Balance Athletics Inc.8:56.6534.98 1:13.40 1:12.07 1:10.99 (34.98) (1:48.38) (3:00.45) (4:11.43) 1:12.43 1:13.05 1:09.86 1:09.90 (5:23.86) (6:36.90) (7:46.75) (8:56.65)
6Yee, ReganLangley Mustangs Track & Field Club8:58.3135.40 1:13.45 1:11.58 1:10.65 (35.40) (1:48.85) (3:00.43) (4:11.07) 1:12.42 1:13.24 1:12.72 1:08.88 (5:23.49) (6:36.72) (7:49.44) (8:58.31)
Coogan, KatrinaNew Balance Athletics Inc.DNF
Edwards, KaelaAdidasDNF
#19 THE SUGAR RUN MEN’S PRO 3000M (PRO) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTimeSplits
1McDonald, MorganOn Athletics Club7:49.2631.57 (31.57)
2Philibert-Thiboutot, CharlesNew Balance Athletics Inc.7:49.86
3Kemboi, AmonKenya7:51.1331.07 (31.07)
4Basten, AlecUSA7:52.8731.90 (31.90)
5Fink, WillyUSA7:53.8830.86 (30.86)
6Kioko, AthanasKenya8:00.0231.66 (31.66)
7Dalquist, AustenRoots Running Project8:02.2731.72 (31.72)
8Boit, GilbertKenya8:04.37
9Lautenslager, CraigUSA8:07.67
10Crawford, GrahamReebok Boston Track Club8:12.72
#16 ORION FCU WOMEN’S PRO 1500M (PRO) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTimeSplits
1Hurta, SageOn Athletics Club4:01.7948.42 1:06.38 1:05.66 1:01.34 (48.42) (1:54.80) (3:00.46) (4:01.79)
2Pen Freitas, MartaBrooks Beasts Track Club4:03.7949.21 1:06.21 1:05.53 1:02.86 (49.21) (1:55.41) (3:00.94) (4:03.79)
3Wilson, AllieAtlanta Track Club4:04.0248.67 1:06.61 1:06.16 1:02.60 (48.67) (1:55.27) (3:01.43) (4:04.02)
4Norris, JosetteReebok Boston Track Club4:05.3448.89 1:06.32 1:05.53 1:04.61 (48.89) (1:55.20) (3:00.73) (4:05.34)
5Viljoen, CarinaASICS Mammoth Track Club4:08.3649.68 1:06.79 1:06.29 1:05.61 (49.68) (1:56.47) (3:02.75) (4:08.36)
6Jennings, GabbiAdidas4:08.6349.41 1:06.27 1:05.98 1:06.98 (49.41) (1:55.68) (3:01.65) (4:08.63)
7Sughroue, MollyTracksmith4:09.8349.09 1:06.47 2:14.28 (49.09) (1:55.56) (1:55.56) (4:09.83)
8Aragon, ChristinaUSA4:10.3049.42 1:06.88 1:06.11 1:07.89 (49.42) (1:56.30) (3:02.41) (4:10.30)
9Lucki, AlexandraToronto West Athletics4:13.8349.79 1:06.85 1:08.80 1:08.40 (49.79) (1:56.64) (3:05.44) (4:13.83)
10Follett, KatieBrooks Running4:21.7750.02 1:06.97 1:10.33 1:14.47 (50.02) (1:56.98) (3:07.31) (4:21.77)
Mehra, RebeccaOiselle Running and Athletic Apparel for WomenDNF
Schlachtenhaufen, HelenUSADNF
FINALS
MEN’S PRO 1500 (PRO) RESULTS
PLAthleteTeamTimeSplits
1Nuguse, YaredOn Athletics Club3:34.9544.54 56.84 58.86 54.73 (44.54) (1:41.37) (2:40.23) (3:34.95)
2Holt, EricEmpire Elite TC3:35.8044.55 57.32 58.59 55.36 (44.55) (1:41.86) (2:40.45) (3:35.80)
3Gregorek, JohnnyASICS sportswear3:36.1144.38 56.78 59.42 55.54 (44.38) (1:41.16) (2:40.57) (3:36.11)
4Prakel, SamuelAdidas3:36.1744.63 56.97 59.21 55.38 (44.63) (1:41.59) (2:40.79) (3:36.17)
5McGorty, SeanNike Bowerman Track Club3:36.6744.76 57.33 58.63 55.97 (44.76) (1:42.09) (2:40.71) (3:36.67)
6Heppenstall, RobertCanada3:36.7844.72 58.46 1:53.61 (44.72) (1:43.18) (3:36.78)
7Anstey, JackUnder Armour3:37.4445.08 57.46 58.46 56.46 (45.08) (1:42.53) (2:40.98) (3:37.44)
8Meyer, BrettTracksmith3:37.6545.00 58.25 1:54.41 (45.00) (1:43.24) (3:37.65)
9Jager, EvanUSA3:37.7745.19 57.81 58.02 56.76 (45.19) (1:42.99) (2:41.01) (3:37.77)
10Knevelbaard, KaseyUnder Armour3:38.7844.92 57.85 1:56.01 (44.92) (1:42.77) (3:38.78)
11Alexander, ColbyAdidas3:42.6244.86 57.46 2:00.31 (44.86) (1:42.31) (3:42.62)
12Suliman, WaleedBrooks Beasts Track Club3:43.8245.45 58.93 1:59.45 (45.45) (1:44.38) (3:43.82)
13Reyes, TayronLeonia Track Club3:46.9545.55 1:00.38 (45.55) (1:45.93)
14Riech, NathanialVic City Elite3:49.841:45.24 2:01.71 (1:45.24) (3:46.94)
15Ciattei, VincentNike Oregon Track Club3:50.1645.27 58.16 (45.27) (1:43.43)
16Gomez, JoelUSA3:54.6545.77 1:01.22 (45.77) (1:46.98)
17Brannigan, MichaelNew York Athletic Club3:58.0345.73 1:00.47 (45.73) (1:46.19)
18Long, ThomasLeonia Track Club4:00.01

#13 ORION FCU MEN’S SUB-4 MILE ATTEMPT (PRO) RESULTS
FINALS
PLAthleteTeamTimeSplits
1McSolla, DanBattle Road Track Club4:01.764:01.76 (4:01.76)
2Schwind, JonathanLipscomb University4:02.1859.85 1:00.68 1:00.53 1:01.14 (59.85) (2:00.53) (3:01.05) (4:02.18)
3Cooper, MattWisconsin Runner Racing Team4:05.8259.38 1:00.86 1:01.86 1:03.74 (59.38) (2:00.23) (3:02.09) (4:05.82)
4Lautenslager, JeffNew Zealand4:07.611:00.55 1:00.66 1:02.50 1:03.91 (1:00.55) (2:01.21) (3:03.70) (4:07.61)
5Ritchie, IanCentral Park Track Club – Tracksmith4:10.441:00.09 1:00.84 1:04.58 1:04.93 (1:00.09) (2:00.93) (3:05.51) (4:10.44)
6Johns, JacobBattle Road Track Club4:13.431:00.34 1:01.80 1:05.81 1:05.49 (1:00.34) (2:02.14) (3:07.94) (4:13.43)

