UTICA, N.Y. (July 10) —— The following are the 2022 Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race results from the race that took place on Sunday morning (10). For the professional runners, this year’s contest served as the 2022 Professional Road Racing Organization (PRRO) Circuit Championship.

Rosemary Wanjiru ran 48:53.11 to win the women’s race and Jemal Yimer Mekonnen clocked a course record 42:37.14 to take the men’s contest.

This year marked the first time in three years that the PRRO Circuit Championship, a series of premier non-marathon road racing events, held the championship race.

World 10,000m 4th place finisher from Doha 2019, Rosemary Wanjiru secured the win in the women’s event in her competitive debut in the distance after she crossed the finish line first ahead of fellow Kenyan Veronica Nyaru Wanjiru who ran 49:14.01 for second place.

Another Kenyan runner, Mary Munanu was third in 49:28.83 with the top five finishers completed by Biruktayit Degefa (49:32.38) of Ethiopia and Carrie Verdon (49:34.97) of USA who ended with a new PB.

Mekonnen won the men’s contest with 42:37.14, breaking the previous course record by almost eight seconds.

Edwin Kimutai ran 42:39.31 for second place with Sam Chelanga (43:08.27) taking third followed by Shadrack Kimini Korir (43:22.36) and Biya Simbassa (43:36.46).

PHOTO: Jemal Yimer Mekonnen wins 2022 Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race. Photo credit: Daniel DeLoach / The Observer-Dispatch

2022 Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race results

MEN’S RESULTS

Place Name Time

1 Rosemary Wanjiru 48:53.11

2 Veronica Nyaru Wanjiru 49:14.01

3 Mary Munanu 49:28.83

4 Biruktayit Degefa 49:32.38

5 Carrie Verdon 49:34.97

6 Susanna Sullivan 49:47.01

7 Erika Kemp 50:34.93

8 Hirut Guangul 51:56.86

9 Marybeth Chelanga 52:34.42

10 Grace Kahura 53:04.06

11 Diane Neubauer 53:35.69

12 Rose Mascoli 54:07.49

13 Laurel Leone 54:29.06

14 Savannah Boucher 54:37.89

15 Olivia Derogatis 56:05.00

16 Anna Steinman 56:20.00

17 Kyleen Brady 57:35.58

18 Angela Castronuovo 57:43.03

19 Alexa Doe 58:17.78

20 Kelly Fisher 58:42.75

21 Donna Langerfeld 59:25.96

22 Cassie Mae Goodman 1:00:13

23 Megan Kopp 1:00:17

24 Daisy Townsend 1:00:23

25 Juliet Hull 1:00:50

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Place Name Time

1 Jemal Yimer Mekonnen 42:37.14

2 Edwin Kimutai 42:39.31

3 Sam Chelanga 43:08.27

4 Shadrack Kimini Korir 43:22.36

5 Biya Simbassa 43:36.46

6 Jacob Thomson 43:49.32

7 Fabiano Suile 43:53.51

8 Reid Buchanan 43:55.31

9 Josphat Kipchirchir 44:05.73

10 Kiya Dandena 44:14.16

11 Amanuel Mesel Tikue 44:20.36

12 Jerrell Mock 44:31.78

13 David Bett 45:03.87

14 Charles Wanjiku 45:05.72

15 Shea Weilbaker 45:14.69

16 Paul Hogan 45:36.44

17 Dominic Korir 45:45.51

18 Matt Llano 46:13.90

19 Cordon Louco 46:43.61

20 Scott Loforte 46:51.47

21 Sam Morse 46:58.78

22 Kirubel Erassa 47:04.70

23 Stephen Rathbun 47:13.34

24 David Haines 47:17.18

25 Alex Healey 47:24.47