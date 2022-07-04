EUGENE, Ore., (July 16) — The complete results, race splits, and places for the 4×400 meters mixed relay final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene on Friday night (15).

Olympic silver medalist Dominican Republic ran a world-lead and the second-fastest time of all time, of 3:09.82 to win the first gold medal on the track, while spoiling the golden farewell of sprint icon Allyson Felix of the United States. Read more: Day 2 order of events, start lists and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 – July 16

Among the highlighted relay spits in the final was a blistering 48.47 from Marileidy Paulino for the Dominican Republic, with Netherlands 400m hurdles Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol also breaking 49-seconds on the anchor leg with a sizzling 48.95 seconds to grab a silver medal for the Dutch.

USA’s Vernon Norwood ran the fastest split on the men’s side, at 44.40 seconds on the third leg, while Allyson Felix who ran against Paulino, clocked 50.15 on the second leg.

4×400 meters mixed relay final complete splits

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DOM – 3:09.82 WL

LidioAndres FELIZ(M) 46.31

Marileidy PAULINO(W) 48.47

Alexander OGANDO(M) 45.12

Fiordaliza COFIL(W) 49.92

NETHERLANDS NED – 3:09.90 NR

Liemarvin BONEVACIA(M) 46.50

Lieke KLAVER(W) 49.32

Tony VANDIEPEN(M) 45.13

Femke BOL(W) 48.95

UNITED STATES USA – 3:10.16

Elija GODWIN(M) 44.71

Allyson FELIX(W) 50.15

Vernon NORWOOD(M) 44.40

Kennedy SIMON(W) 50.90

POLAND POL – 3:12.31

Karol ZALEWSKI(M) 45.72

Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC(W) 51.22

Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI(M) 45.04

Natalia KACZMAREK(W) 50.33

JAMAICA JAM – 3:12.71

Demish GAYE(M) 46.44

Tiffany JAMES(W) 52.17

Karayme BARTLEY(M) 45.66

Stacey-Ann WILLIAMS(W) 51.94

ITALY ITA – 3:16.45

Lorenzo BENATI (M) 47.16

Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO (W) 51.10

Brayan LOPEZ (M) 46.30

Alice MANGIONE (W) 51.89

IRELAND IRL – 3:16.86

ChristopherO’DONNELL(M) 46.26

Sophie BECKER (W) 52.24

Jack RAFTERY (M) 45.90

SharleneMAWDSLEY(W) 52.46

[Dominican Republic] – Unsporting manner / improper conduct

[Nigeria] – Lane infringement

INTERMEDIATE TIMES

400m 44.71 UNITED STATES

800m 1:34.78 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

1200m 2:19.26 UNITED STATES

ALL-TIME OUTDOOR TOP LIST

3:09.34 UNITED STATES (USA) Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (QAT) 29 Sep 2019

3:09.82 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (DOM) Oregon 15 Jul 2022

3:09.87 POLAND (POL) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 31 Jul 2021

3:09.90 NETHERLANDS (NED) Oregon 15 Jul 2022

3:11.51 BELGIUM (BEL) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 31 Jul 2021

3:11.76 JAMAICA (JAM) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 30 Jul 2021

3:11.82 BAHRAIN (BRN) Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (QAT) 29 Sep 2019

3:11.95 GREAT BRITAIN & NI (GBRN) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 30 Jul 2021

3:12.88 IRELAND (IRL) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 30 Jul 2021

3:12.94 GERMANY (GER) National Stadium, Tokyo (JPN) 30 Jul 2021

Dominican Republic runner Marileidy Paulino in the 4x400m mixed relay at the Olympics 2021 in Tokyo. PHOTO Randy Miyazaki