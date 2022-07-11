Story and results by RIËL HAUMAN –Ed



Kenyans Isaac Kipkemboi and Jesca Chelangat ran away from their rivals from the start and the super-flat course produced a South African all-comers record of 30:41 for the latter, but the main spotlight fell on Maxime Chaumeton, whose 27:58 in fourth made him the first South African to go under 28 minutes on home soil and only the second local runner to do so anywhere on a non-aided course.

Kipkemboi, who had been second to Daniel Simiu Ebenyo in the last two races in the Run Your City Series (last year in Cape Town over 12 km and in May, again in Cape Town, over 10 km), set a blistering pace right from the start and won in a personal best of 27:37, 15 seconds ahead of Namakoe Nkhasi’s Lesotho national record.

Four men dipped under 28 minutes (all setting PBs), equal to the most ever in South Africa, and ten went faster than 28:30, the most ever. Twelve of the top twenty men set PBs, and 24 of the top 40. Read more: 2022 Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race results; Wanjiru and Mekonnen take wins

Chelangat, who was second in the Cape Town leg of the series in her 10 km debut (30:48), made no secret of her aim to break Sheila Chepkirui’s all-comers record of 30:55, set in the same race three years ago. Paced by Gladwin Mzazi, she charged away from the start and was never challenged. She reached halfway in 15:16, 20 seconds ahead of compatriot Diana Chesang.

With 15:25 over the second half, she stretched her lead to 74 seconds at the finish. Third was another Kenyan, Fridah Ndinda; all three ran PBs. Chelangat’s time is just one second slower than the fastest ever on SA soil, the 30:40 set on the aided Cape Town course in May by Stella Chesang.

The first South African was Glenrose Xaba in fourth; her 32:52 is the third-best of her career. Two places behind her was Lebo Phalula in 32:59, her fastest since 2015 and likewise the third quickest of her life.

“I am so happy,” Chelangat said. “I really wanted to break the record and to win, and I did that. Next year I want to be back and go even faster.”

In the men’s race Kipkemboi took control from the gun and although he was joined by the tall Chaumeton, destinctive with his mane of curly blond hair, Nkhasi and Asbel Rutto just after the 2 km mark, he quickly surged away from them. Kipkemboi passed 5 km in 13:46, with Nkhasi four seconds behind and closely followed by Rutto, Chaumeton, Isaac Kibet, Mbuleli Mathanga and Abel Sikowo.

Over the second half Kipkemboi, running fluently and looking determined, increased his lead and ran an almost identical split (13:51). “I wanted to win and to run fast,” said the winner. “That’s why I came here. I did that. I am happy.”

Chaumeton, coached by Hendrick Ramaala and running the race of his life two days before his 22nd birthday, could not hold on to Nkhasi and Rutto, but still smashed his PB, clocked when he was fourth in last year’s SA Championships, by 32 seconds. He moved into equal fourth place on the SA all-time list (with Gert Thys); only Stephen Mokoka, Shadrack Hoff and Matthews Motshwarateu have run faster –but only Mokoka’s SA record came on a standard course. With his time-based incentive for running sub-28:00, Chaumeton –who won the silver medal over 5000m at the SA Track & Field Championships in April in a PB 13:42.56– pocketed ZAR 110,000 (USD 6,600).

In the masters (50-59) division Johannes Kekana’s 31:03 took a whopping 42 seconds off the venerated national record Titus Mamabolo set almost to the day 31 years ago.

Absa Run Your City Durban 10K (5th)

Durban, RSA; Sunday, July 10

Distance: 10 km. Certified near-loop course with start/finish separation of approx. 300 m (3% of race distance); the finish is 4 m higher than the start.

Finishers: 1824 men + 2143 women = 3967 total (almost three times last year’s 1394)

Weather: Cool, no wind, perfect running conditions

Prize money indicated in RSA Rand (ZAR 1 = USD 0.059)

WOMEN (gun times) –

1. Jesca CHELANGAT (KEN) 30:41 PB/ACR* ZAR 30,000 (=USD 1,800)

2. Diana CHESANG (KEN) 31:55 PB 20,000

3. Fridah NDINDA (KEN) 32:25 PB 15,000

4. Glenrose XABA 32:52 10,000 + 12,000i

5. Neheng KHATALA (LES) 32:56 9,000

6. Lebo PHALULA 32:59 7,000 + 12,000i

7. Kesa MOLOTSANE 33:19 6,000 + 6,000i

8. Cian OLDKNOW 33:23 PB 5,000 + 5,000i

9. Cacisile SOSIBO 33:33 4,000 + 4,000i

10. Gerda STEYN 33:53 3,000 + 2,000i

11. Rutendo NYAHORA (ZIM) 34:02 2,000

12. Jenet MBELE 34:14 1,000

13. Nwabisa MJOLI 34:18 PB 1,000

14. Lebogang PHALULA 34:25 1,000

15. Shanae WILLIAMS 34:27 PB 1,000

16. Andisiwe NJUNGUZA 36:21

17. Lineo CHAKA (LES) 36:36

18. Thembeka MAKHAYE 37:23 PB

19. Lisha VAN ONSELEN 37:32 PB

20. Lizandre MULDER 37:49 PB

21. Busisiwe CHAMANE 38:04

22. Cloe PIENAAR 38:31

23. Silindile Penelope BIYELA 38:54

24. Michelle REDELINGHUYS 39:15

25. Catherine SKOSANA 39:22

26. Jackie COERTZE 39:25

27. Simone VERSTER 39:28

28. Sarah STROBERG 39:34

29. Zabine VON WESTERNHAGER 39:38

30. Nomcebo MTHETHWA 39:49

40-49: 1. Skosana, above, 39:22 ZAR 3,000; 2. Verster, above, 39:28 2,000; 3. Mthethwa, above, 39:49 1,000. 50-59: 1. Janene Carey, 39:57 ZAR 3,000.

*RSA all-comers record; previous 30:55, Sheila Chepkirui (KEN), Durban, 13-Oct-19

i = Time-based incentive for running sub-33:00, sub-33:10, sub-33:20, etc. (only available to South Africans).

MEN (gun times) –

1. Isaac KIPKEMBOI (KEN) 27:37 PB ZAR 30,000 (=USD 1,800)

2. Namakoe NKHASI (LES) 27:52 PB/NR* 20,000

3. Asbel Kiprop RUTTO (KEN) 27:55 PB 15,000

4. Maxime CHAUMETON 27:58 PB 10,000 + 100,000i (=USD 6476)

5. Isaac KIBET (UGA) 28:03 9,000

6. Mbuleli MATHANGA 28:03 PB 7,000 + 40,000i

7. Abel SIKOWO (UGA) 28:08 6,000

8. Stephen MOKOKA 28:14 5,000 + 32,000i

9. Thabang MOSIAKO 28:26 PB 4,000 + 24,000i

10. Reghen MAGWAI 28:29 =PB 3,000 + 24,000i

11. Kabelo SEBOKO 28:31 PB 2,000 + 20,000i

12. Sibusiso NZIMA 28:36 1,000 + 20,000i

13. Nicholas SEOPOSENGWE 28:37 PB 1,000 + 20,000i

14. Andries SESEDI 28:39 PB 1,000 + 20,000i

15. Lesiba Precious MASHELE 28:43 1,000 + 16,000i

16. Collen MULAUDZI 28:48 16,000i

17. Tsepo RAMASHAMOLE (LES) 28:50

18. Ashley SMITH 28:52 PB 12,000i

19. Desmond MOKGOBU 28:58 12,000i

20. Nkosinathi SIBIYA 29:10 PB 6,000i

21. Modike Lucky MOHALE 29:17 6,000i

22. Samuel MOLOI 29:18 PB 6,000i

23. Khoarahlane SEUTLOALI (LES) 29:20 PB

24. Deon-Lee HENDRICKS 29:22 PB 5,000i

25. David MANJA 29:22 5,000i

26. Thomas STRUIS 29:32 PB 4,000i

27. Simon SIBEKO 29:33 PB 4,000i

28. Cwenga NOSE 29:35 4,000i

29. Siboniso SIKHAKHANE 29:36 PB 4,000i

30. Milton KEKANA 29:38 PB 4,000i

31. Philani BUTHELEZI 29:39 4,000i

32. Innocent MNYAKENIÁ 29:43 PB 3,000i

33. Nadeel WILDSCHUTT 29:44 3,000i

34. Rantso MOKOPANE 29:49 PB 3,000i

35. Ngconde MATWEBU 29:49 PB 3,000i

36. Sinethemba TSHANGASE 29:50 2,000i

37. Bonginkosi MAVUSO 29:56 PB 2,000i

38. Marko BUCARIZZA 29:58 2,000i

39. Katleho MOLOI 29:59 2,000i

40. Winfred MUTIRO (ZIM) 30:06 PB

40-49: 1. Simphiwe Zulu 31:01 ZAR 3,000; 2. Collen Khoza 33:47 2,000. 50-59: 1. Johannes Kekana 31:03 NR** ZAR 3,000; 2. Makaya Masumpa 34:26 2,000

i = Time-based incentive for running sub-28:00, sub-28:05, sub-28:10, etc. (only available to South Africans).

*Lesotho national record; previous 28:28, Nkhasi, Cape Town, 18-Sep-16

**RSA 50-59 record; previous 31:45, Titus Mamabolo, Johannesburg, 14-Jul-91.

PHOTO: Kenyans Isaac Kipkemboi and Jesca Chelangat wins Absa Run Your City Durban 10k titles. Photo by Durban10k