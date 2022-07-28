BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 28) — Despite representing Jamaica at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, a week ago, former Great Britain athlete Adelle Tracey is not eligible to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022 this week.

Tracey, who was born in the United States to a Jamaican father and British mother, represented Great Britain at World and European Championships before switching allegiances on 26 June. Read more: How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The 29-year-old was hoping to model the Green, Black, and Gold uniform again in a successive week, but according to the BBC, she has been declined a chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games “because of red tape around her switch to represent Jamaica.”

Tracey was scheduled to race against former teammates Keely Hodgkinson of England and Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie of Scotland in the women’s 800m and 1500m, but that will not materialize.

“It’s a real shame, I was very much looking forward to that atmosphere,” told BBC Sport.

“I was getting emails telling me to download the app for the athletes’ village, I had been selected by Jamaica, they had forwarded my information, but I am not on the start list.

“We have chased endlessly and made sure that everyone had the right information, it was just a case of, for the Games, it was a different protocol.”

Tracey ran a personal best of 1:59.20 in the 800m heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 a week ago at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, before just missing out on making the final after running 2:00.21 for third place in her semi-final heat.

She also fared well in the 1500m after advancing to the semi-final round before being eliminated.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will run for 12 days from 28 July through 8 August.

A total of 72 countries will take part in the Games this year, with the women’s and men’s marathon races kicking off the athletics schedule on Saturday (30).