EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala could still compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, which will start on Friday (15) after obtaining his visa late and is will to travel to the USA on Thursday.

Will Ferdinand Omanyala compete at the world championships? What really happened?

On Wednesday the news broke that Omanyala’s participation at the championships was in considerable doubt because of his visa problem. He then said on Thursday morning that he was sad to announce that he wouldn’t be able to compete in Oregon.

However, the latest news coming out of Nairobi, Kenya, is that the sprinter has received his visa late and will indeed make the 25-hour trip to the United States.

The heats of the men’s 100m will take place on Friday, but Omanyala remains optimistic about competing at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

“Onto the next flight to Oregon,” said Omanyala on Twitter. “Am positive that I will compete.”

Omanyala, who is on the entry list for the 100 metres, initially announced that he would not take part because of a delay in getting a visa.

“Visa challenges are faced by all Kenyans and people daily, in this case I was no different,” he added. “First, I would like to thank God, the President of Kenya HE Uhuru Kenyatta and GOK through MOSCA, CS Amb.

“Amina Mohamed has been at the forefront in ensuring I get my visa. Thank you to the US Embassy in Kenya for granting me my visa.”

Omanyala also looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games

Omanyala, the joint-second fastest man in the 100m with 9.85 seconds this year is also looking forward to competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.

“I will also be competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham [on] July 28th. Looking forward to making all Kenyans proud.”

The 26-year-old owns the African record with a time of 9.77 seconds, set at the Kip Keino Classic 2021 meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, last September, and will be one of the leading medal contenders in Oregon.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, on the campus of the University of Oregon, will start on Friday with the heats of the men’s 100m set to go off in the evening session.

American Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley leads the world top list with a time of 9.76 secs, and is followed by countryman Trayvon Bromell at 9.81.