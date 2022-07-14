EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala is out of the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, which will start on Friday (15) after failing to obtain his visa on time to travel to the USA, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

On Wednesday the news broke that Omanyala’s participation at the championships was in considerable doubt because of his visa problem and “sadly” the world-class sprinter had to reveal that he will not be challenging for the men’s 100 meters title.

“Sadly, I won’t be participating in this year’s world championships in Oregon. I did not get my visa in time for travel,” Omanyala said in a statement through his spokesperson on Thursday.

“It’s hard for me too because we worked hard and even trained through pain, but like I always say, positivity, everything happens for a reason.”

Omanyala, the joint-second fastest man in the 100m with 9.85 seconds this year was disappointed about the situation but he’s already looking ahead.

“We will redeem ourselves at the Budapest world championships next year,” he added. “We also have the Commonwealth Games coming in two weeks’ time. Thanks for the support and prayers.”

The 26-year-old owns the African record with a time of 9.77 seconds, set at the Kip Keino Classic 2021 meeting in Nairobi, Kenya last September, and was seen as one of the leading medal contenders in Oregon.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, on the campus of the University of Oregon, will start on Friday with the heats of the men’s 100m set to go off in the evening session.

American Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley leads the world top list with a time of 9.76 secs, and is followed by countryman Trayvon Bromell at 9.81.

With Omanyala out of the championships, another American sprinter, Marvin Bracy (9.85) who was second to Kerley at the USATF Championships, is now the third fastest among the entrants.