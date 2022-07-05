The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022 results on Monday, 4 July with Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto and Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia winning the men’s and women’s 10K races in Atlanta. There was a shared bonus of $53,000 for anyone that lowered a record in the wheelchair or footraces, however, neither of these runners took a claim of that prize.

Rhonex Kipruto came out on top in the men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022, running steadily throughout the race before breaking away late in the contest to win in a time of 27:27:00, which was some way off his own targeted course record of 27:01.

The 10,000m World Championships bronze medalist from Doha 2019 didn’t collect any of the extra incentives but did win $7,500 for winning his division. Read more: 2022 United Airlines NYC Half results; wins for Kipruto, Teferi

The world record holder for the 10K was winning his second AJC Peachtree Road Race title, having won the 2019 race.

He finished well clear of fellow Kenyan countryman Kibiwott Kandie who ran 27:35 for second place with Ethiopian Jemal Yimer Mekonnen running 27:50 for third place.

Meanwhile, Senbere Teferi powered away from a pack of five runners late in the contest to win the women’s elite division with a time of 30:50.

The 27-year-old narrowly defeated Kenyan Irene Cheptai who was second with third place going to Olympic marathon silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, the world marathon record holder.

PHOTO: AJC Peachtree Road Race results – Rhonex Kipruto wins. Photo: Atlanta Track Club

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022 results

Men’s 10km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Rhonex KIPRUTO KEN 27:27:00

2 Kibiwott KANDIE KEN 27:35:00

3 Jemal Yimer MEKONNEN ETH 27:50:00

4 Mathew KIMELI KEN 28:04:00

5 Conner MANTZ USA 28:05:00

6 Shadrack KIMINING KEN 28:08:00

7 Leonard BARSOTON KEN 28:11:00

8 Samuel CHELANGA USA 28:36:00

9 Patrick TIERNAN AUS 28:37:00

10 Lopez LOMONG USA 28:39:00

11 Abbabiya SIMBASSA USA 28:49:00

12 David Kiprotich BETT KEN 29:00:00

13 Benard Kipkorir NGENO KEN 29:16:00

14 Fabiano Nelson SULLE TAN 29:20:00

15 Bravin Kipkogei KIPTOO KEN 29:25:00

16 Geoffrey KOECH KEN 29:28:00

17 Matt BAXTER NZL 29:36:00

18 Kirubel ERASSA USA 29:54:00

19 Dominic KORIR KEN 29:59:00

20 Abdi ABDIRAHMAN USA 30:00:00

21 Matt MCDONALD USA 30:10:00

22 Paul ARREDONDO USA 30:22:00

23 Ian BUTLER USA 30:38:00

24 Blaha EDWARD USA 31:12:00

25 Jason WEITZEL USA 31:14:00

26 Robert DESISTO USA 31:15:00

27 Nicholas YANEK USA 31:16:00

28 Chris MAY USA 31:25:00

29 Robert STONE USA 31:30:00

30 Jared BELL USA 31:34:00

31 Pelle NOGUEIRA USA 31:55:00

32 Vladimir ZANDER-VELLOSO ARG 32:01:00

33 Cameron BENSLEY USA 32:07:00

34 Eric WESTOG USA 32:22:00

35 Andrew SCHILLE USA 32:29:00

36 Hayden MARSHALL USA 32:39:00

37 Nelson MOKORI KEN 32:39:00

38 Sam SHAYLOR USA 32:41:00

Women’s 10km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Senbere TEFERI ETH 30:50:00

2 Irine Chepet CHEPTAI KEN 30:50:00

3 Brigid KOSGEI KEN 30:58:00

4 Fancy CHEMUTAI KEN 31:02:00

5 Rosemary WANJIRU KEN 31:04:00

6 Hawi FEYSA ETH 31:24:00

7 Dorcas Jepchirchir TUITOEK KEN 31:31:00

8 Bruktayit ESHETU ETH 31:58:00

9 Violah CHEPTOO KEN 32:13:00

10 Annie FRISBIE USA 32:23:00

11 Emily DURGIN USA 32:28:00

12 Ednah KURGAT USA 32:34:00

13 Maggie MONTOYA USA 33:12:00

14 Emma Grace HURLEY USA 33:27:00

15 Natalia Elisante SULLE TAN 33:31:00

16 Amber ZIMMERMAN USA 33:40:00

17 Bridget LYONS USA 35:07:00

18 Elizabeth LASETER USA 36:21:00

19 Joanna STEPHENS USA 36:21:00

20 Grace MOORE USA 36:26:00

21 Katie SHERRON USA 36:28:00

22 Shawanna WHITE USA 38:17:00

23 Rebecca MURRAY USA 38:22:00

24 Kris HUFF USA 44:28:00

25 Mary MUNANU KEN 49:42:00

Mass Race – E

Women’s 10km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Gracie GRIFFITH USA 35:14:00

2 Nyah HERNANDEZ USA 36:30:00

3 Emily LITTLE USA 36:46:00

5 Maddie HELLER USA 38:26:00