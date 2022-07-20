Complete results from the men’s 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Tuesday (19) here in Oregon, as Olympic bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos stunned Olympic champion Karsten Warholm and the silver medalist from Tokyo, Rai Benjamin, to win the gold medal in a blazing 46.29 seconds championships record!

Dos Santos went into the event as a very strong gold medal contender after looking very impressive throughout the rounds and the Brazilian extended that form in the final to deny world record-holder Warholm a third successive World Athletics Championship title.

Benjamin, who said in the build-up to the championships that he was prepared to go out and defend his home turf at Hayward, tried hard to match the speed and power of Dos Santos in the home straight, but the American was unsuccessful as the Brazilian found another gear to surge away.

“The energy of the crowd was amazing. I felt their love, people hugging me,” the Brazilian said. “When you win, you start being everyone’s favorite. That’s pretty awesome to win the world title on this track.”

The US champion took the silver medal in a season-best of 46.89 secs, with the bronze going to another American, Trevor Bassitt who collected the bronze with 47.39 secs for a personal best.

“I am grateful for silver. I got it done. I chopped a few hurdles and my race plan went out the window, but when I hear ‘USA’, ‘USA’, I ran as fast as I could to keep my second place,” Benjamin said.

Warholm got off to his familiar very aggressive start and was in the mix for about 250m.

However, the Olympic champion who hadn’t completed a race before arriving in Oregon, due to a hamstring injury, ran out of steam and faded to seventh in 48.42.

“It was a very tough race. I had an injury but to me it’s always your fight and giving your all and leaving it all on the track,” Warholm told reporters. He noted that he was disappointed with the results, but added that he had “huge respect” for the rest of his competitors.

“I hope looking back I’ll feel proud of that even though I prefer to take a medal. That is what I work for and gives me the satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, former world record holder Edwin Moses, who won two Olympic and two world gold medals and held the record for 16 years, revealed that he got his prediction spot on.

“It’s a three-man race, essentially,” said Moses. “Dos Santos’ technique is a lot more efficient over the hurdles, and obviously he’s got the speed.”

400 METRES HURDLES MEN FINAL RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 BRA Alison DOS SANTOS 46.29 CR 2 USA Rai BENJAMIN 46.89 SB 3 USA Trevor BASSITT 47.39 PB 4 FRA Wilfried HAPPIO 47.41 PB 5 USA Khallifah ROSSER 47.88 6 JAM Jaheel HYDE 48.03 PB 7 NOR Karsten WARHOLM 48.42 8 EST Rasmus MÄGI 48.92

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics