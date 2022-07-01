After a heartbreaking moment at the Jamaica National Championships last week, Andrenette Knight will look to bounce back at the Stars and Stripes Classic – American Track League 2022 meet in Atlanta, GA, in the women’s 400m hurdles on 2 July.

Knight entered the national championships as the fastest Jamaican woman in the event this year after running a personal best of 53.39 at the Music City Track Carnival Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, and was one of the favorites to secure a spot on the team to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, later this month. Read more: Stars and Stripes Classic women’s 100m hurdles start list; Tonea Marshall leads the way

However, after getting off to a fierce start that positioned her in control of a top-three spot heading into the home straight, Knight, unfortunately, hit the ninth hurdle and crashed to the track –ending her hopes of making the team to Eugene.

“I am very disappointed, but it happens,” she said after the fall. “You know what, for every disappointment, there is an appointment and I cannot question God and I put my faith in Him.”

On Saturday the 25-year-old will aim to verify her form when she takes on a solid field at the Stars and Stripes Classic – American Track League 2022 meet.

She revealed that she was ready to do something special at the Jamaica trials, but is now prepared to move on and “do something amazing.”

“I know the season is still ahead of me and I am ready to do something amazing,” Knight added. “I cannot allow this race to end my whole season and I’m still ready to run something fast so I am just putting it behind me at this point because I know I am ready to do something amazing.”

Olympic semi-finals Tia-Adana Belle of Barbados is expected to be the strongest challenger to Knight, with the field also including Turks and Caicos Islands’ Yanique Haye-Smith, Noelle Montcalm of Canada and USA’s Bianca Stubler, Chloe Fair, and Alexia DeHaven.