OREGON — Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record to win the 400m hurdles gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a dominating run of 50.68 seconds on Day 8 here at Hayward Field on Friday (22). “It’s unreal,” the American said in her post-race interview at trackside.

“Honestly, I just wanted to run and go for it,” she said after the win. “That last 100 really hurt.”

The Olympic champion delivered the moment of the championship when breaking her previous world record of 51.41 seconds to finish miles ahead of Femke Bol of The Netherlands and the USA’s Dalilah Muhammad.

Bol equaled her season-best with 52.27 secs for second for the silver with Muhammad ending third with 53.13 secs.

It was the fourth time McLaughlin was breaking the women’s 400m hurdles world record in a championships race after running 51.90 at the US Olympic Trials last year, then 51.46 at the Olympics in Tokyo, and 51.41 at the US Championships last month, followed by this.

Women’s 400m hurdles results – World Athletics Championships 2022

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 50.68 WR 2 NED Femke BOL 52.27 =SB 3 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 53.13 SB 4 USA Shamier LITTLE 53.76 5 USA Britton WILSON 54.02 6 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 54.36 7 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 54.75 8 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 54.93

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics