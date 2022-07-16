EUGENE, Ore., (July 16) — Four-time defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked an impressive 10.87 seconds (-0.2 m/s) to win her heat of the women’s 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships here at Hayward Field in Eugene, on Saturday (16). She was joined in the semi-finals by compatriots and fellow gold medal threats Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Also running a flashing time was Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who clocked the fastest time of the first round –running 10.84 seconds (+1.2 m/s) for first place in heat five, showing that she’s back to top form after a series of injuries slowed down her progress in the last few months.

Fraser-Pryce, who is vying for a fifth world 100m title, leads the world in 2022 with a pair of 10.67 seconds, believes she is in the shape needed to win another global title, but added that it will take something fast to get the better of the world-class field in Oregon.

Olympic bronze medalist Jackson also advanced to the semi-finals after running a well-contained 11.02 seconds to win heat one. Read more: Day 2 order of events, start lists and how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 – July 16

Double-double Olympic sprint double champion Thompson-Herah posted 11.15 seconds to win the third heat and looked totally relaxed in the process as she starts her bid for a first world championships individual gold medal.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast also broke 11-seconds in the heats after clocking 10.92 secs to win the fourth heat just ahead of American Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry who ran 10.95 secs for second place.

NCAA runner-up Kemba Nelson who trains at Hayward Field after representing the University of Oregon during her collegiate career got third in 11.10.

Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji won the seventh and final heat in 10.98 seconds (-0.1 m/s) ahead of American champion Melissa Jefferson (11.03) and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.07).

Elsewhere, American Aleia Hobbs clocked 11.02 for the win in heat six, while NCAA champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia was second to Asher-Smith in her heat at 11.05 to also advance.