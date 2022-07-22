Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain in the Women's 800m at the World Athletics Championships 2022
EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Olympic champion Athing Mu and the Tokyo silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson both advanced to the final of the women’s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Friday’s (22) Day 8.

Great Britain’s Hodgkinson was the quickest among the qualifiers from the three semi-finals after clocking a comfortable 1:58.51 to win the second section, defeating Olympic finalist Natoya Goule of Jamaica who ran 1:58.73 and American Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers, who also advanced on time after finishing third at 1:58.77.

Athing Mu, in the meantime, ran a well-measured 1:58.12 to take the third semi-final ahead of Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia who clocked a personal best of 1:58.16, while Anita Horvat of Slovenia also ran a personal best of 1:59.60 to move on to the final.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa won the first semi-final in 1:59.65 with USA’s World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson qualifying as well with her second-place 1:59.97 finish.

Women’s 800m semi-finals results -World Athletics Championships 2022

RESULT
POSBIBCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1912KENMary MORAA1:59.65Q
21216USAAjee WILSON1:59.97Q
3856JAMAdelle TRACEY2:00.21
4628ETHHabitam ALEMU2:00.37 SB
5714GBRJemma REEKIE2:00.43
6675FRARenelle LAMOTE2:00.86
7494CANLindsey BUTTERWORTH2:01.39
8732GERChristina HERING2:01.57

RESULT
POSBIBCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1692GBRKeely HODGKINSON1:58.51Q
2838JAMNatoya GOULE1:58.73Q
31201USARaevyn ROGERS1:58.77q
4637ETHFreweyni HAILU2:00.11
51025POLAnna WIELGOSZ2:00.51
6741GERMajtie KOLBERG2:01.36
7465BENNoélie YARIGO2:01.52
8682GBREllie BAKER2:02.77
9409AUSCatriona BISSET2:05.20

RESULT
POSBIBCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
11192USAAthing MU1:58.12Q
2643ETHDiribe WELTEJI1:58.16 PBQ
31066SLOAnita HORVAT1:59.60 PBq
41081SUILore HOFFMANN1:59.88 SB
51055RSAPrudence SEKGODISO2:00.01
6800ITAElena BELLÒ2:00.34
7683GBRAlexandra BELL2:00.82
81121UGAHalimah NAKAAYI2:01.05
9911KENNaomi KORIR2:03.08

