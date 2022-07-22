EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Olympic champion Athing Mu and the Tokyo silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson both advanced to the final of the women’s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Friday’s (22) Day 8.
Great Britain’s Hodgkinson was the quickest among the qualifiers from the three semi-finals after clocking a comfortable 1:58.51 to win the second section, defeating Olympic finalist Natoya Goule of Jamaica who ran 1:58.73 and American Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers, who also advanced on time after finishing third at 1:58.77.
Athing Mu, in the meantime, ran a well-measured 1:58.12 to take the third semi-final ahead of Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia who clocked a personal best of 1:58.16, while Anita Horvat of Slovenia also ran a personal best of 1:59.60 to move on to the final.
Kenya’s Mary Moraa won the first semi-final in 1:59.65 with USA’s World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson qualifying as well with her second-place 1:59.97 finish.
Women’s 800m semi-finals results -World Athletics Championships 2022
|RESULT
|POS
|BIB
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|912
|KEN
|Mary MORAA
|1:59.65
|Q
|2
|1216
|USA
|Ajee WILSON
|1:59.97
|Q
|3
|856
|JAM
|Adelle TRACEY
|2:00.21
|4
|628
|ETH
|Habitam ALEMU
|2:00.37 SB
|5
|714
|GBR
|Jemma REEKIE
|2:00.43
|6
|675
|FRA
|Renelle LAMOTE
|2:00.86
|7
|494
|CAN
|Lindsey BUTTERWORTH
|2:01.39
|8
|732
|GER
|Christina HERING
|2:01.57
|RESULT
|POS
|BIB
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|692
|GBR
|Keely HODGKINSON
|1:58.51
|Q
|2
|838
|JAM
|Natoya GOULE
|1:58.73
|Q
|3
|1201
|USA
|Raevyn ROGERS
|1:58.77
|q
|4
|637
|ETH
|Freweyni HAILU
|2:00.11
|5
|1025
|POL
|Anna WIELGOSZ
|2:00.51
|6
|741
|GER
|Majtie KOLBERG
|2:01.36
|7
|465
|BEN
|Noélie YARIGO
|2:01.52
|8
|682
|GBR
|Ellie BAKER
|2:02.77
|9
|409
|AUS
|Catriona BISSET
|2:05.20
|RESULT
|POS
|BIB
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|1192
|USA
|Athing MU
|1:58.12
|Q
|2
|643
|ETH
|Diribe WELTEJI
|1:58.16 PB
|Q
|3
|1066
|SLO
|Anita HORVAT
|1:59.60 PB
|q
|4
|1081
|SUI
|Lore HOFFMANN
|1:59.88 SB
|5
|1055
|RSA
|Prudence SEKGODISO
|2:00.01
|6
|800
|ITA
|Elena BELLÒ
|2:00.34
|7
|683
|GBR
|Alexandra BELL
|2:00.82
|8
|1121
|UGA
|Halimah NAKAAYI
|2:01.05
|9
|911
|KEN
|Naomi KORIR
|2:03.08
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics