EUGENE, Oregon (July 22) — Olympic champion Athing Mu and the Tokyo silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson both advanced to the final of the women’s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Friday’s (22) Day 8.

Great Britain’s Hodgkinson was the quickest among the qualifiers from the three semi-finals after clocking a comfortable 1:58.51 to win the second section, defeating Olympic finalist Natoya Goule of Jamaica who ran 1:58.73 and American Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers, who also advanced on time after finishing third at 1:58.77.

READ MORE: Impressive USA leads qualifiers into the men’s 4x100m final – World Athletics Championships

Athing Mu, in the meantime, ran a well-measured 1:58.12 to take the third semi-final ahead of Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia who clocked a personal best of 1:58.16, while Anita Horvat of Slovenia also ran a personal best of 1:59.60 to move on to the final.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa won the first semi-final in 1:59.65 with USA’s World Indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson qualifying as well with her second-place 1:59.97 finish.

Women’s 800m semi-finals results -World Athletics Championships 2022

RESULT POS BIB COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 912 KEN Mary MORAA 1:59.65 Q 2 1216 USA Ajee WILSON 1:59.97 Q 3 856 JAM Adelle TRACEY 2:00.21 4 628 ETH Habitam ALEMU 2:00.37 SB 5 714 GBR Jemma REEKIE 2:00.43 6 675 FRA Renelle LAMOTE 2:00.86 7 494 CAN Lindsey BUTTERWORTH 2:01.39 8 732 GER Christina HERING 2:01.57

RESULT POS BIB COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 692 GBR Keely HODGKINSON 1:58.51 Q 2 838 JAM Natoya GOULE 1:58.73 Q 3 1201 USA Raevyn ROGERS 1:58.77 q 4 637 ETH Freweyni HAILU 2:00.11 5 1025 POL Anna WIELGOSZ 2:00.51 6 741 GER Majtie KOLBERG 2:01.36 7 465 BEN Noélie YARIGO 2:01.52 8 682 GBR Ellie BAKER 2:02.77 9 409 AUS Catriona BISSET 2:05.20

RESULT POS BIB COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 1192 USA Athing MU 1:58.12 Q 2 643 ETH Diribe WELTEJI 1:58.16 PB Q 3 1066 SLO Anita HORVAT 1:59.60 PB q 4 1081 SUI Lore HOFFMANN 1:59.88 SB 5 1055 RSA Prudence SEKGODISO 2:00.01 6 800 ITA Elena BELLÒ 2:00.34 7 683 GBR Alexandra BELL 2:00.82 8 1121 UGA Halimah NAKAAYI 2:01.05 9 911 KEN Naomi KORIR 2:03.08

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics