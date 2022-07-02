Andre-De-Grasse-WIN-200-OLYMPIC-GOLD

Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner, as well as Sarah Mitton are among the 54 athletes selected to represent Team Canada at the World Athletics Championships 2022 to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from 15-24 July.

De Grasse, the Olympic champion in the men’s 200 meters in Tokyo last summer, hasn’t been in the same form as he was at this point in the season last year, but the 27-year-old will be hoping to reach his at the right time when he lines up in both the 100m and 200m in Oregon.

Wariner, in the meantime, won the decathlon in Tokyo and was the hepthalon champion at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in March. Read more: Jamaica names strong World Championships team for Oregon22

Meanwhile, Mitton heads to Eugene in good form after setting a Canadian record holder in the women’s Shot Put with a toss of 20.33 meters win the 2022 Canadian championships, while finishing second in the event at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday (30).

Canada Names World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Team

First NameLast NameEvent
MohammedAhmed5,000m & 10,000m
MarcoArop800m
KhamicaBingham100m & 4x100m
JeromeBlake100m, 200m & 4x100m
AaronBrown100m, 200m & 4x100m
LeyaBuchanan4x100m
LindseyButterworth800m
KyraConstantine4x400m
AndreDe Grasse100m, 200m & 4x100m
Jean-SimonDesgagnés3000mSC
EvanDunfee35km RW
CrystalEmmanuel100m, 200m & 4x100m
LaurenGale200m, 400m & 4x400m
JohnGay3000mSC
LizGleadleJavelin
RowanHamiltonHammer Throw
MichelleHarrison100mH
NataliaHawthorn1500m
AdamKeenanHammer Throw
MaddyKelly800m
ElissaLegaultMarathon
PierceLepageDecathlon
CameronLevinsMarathon
RoryLinkletterMarathon
DjangoLovettHigh Jump
JacquelineMadogo4x100m
BrandonMcBride800m
CeiliMcCabe3000mSC
SadeMcCreath4x100m
NatasshaMcDonald400m & 4x400m
MalikMetivier400mH
KinseyMiddletonMarathon
SarahMittonShot Put
MalachiMurray4x100m
ChristabelNetteyLong Jump
AlyshaNewmanPole Vault
WilliamPaulson1500m
CharlesPhilibert-Thiboutot1500m & 5000m
MakenzyPierre-Webster4x100m
MichaPowell4x400m
BenPreisnerMarathon
BrendonRodney4x100m
CamrynRogersHammer Throw
LeslieSextonMarathon
ZoeSherar4x400m
RyanSmeeton3000mSC
LuciaStafford1500m
AiyannaStiverne400m & 4x400m
AddyTownsend800m
TrinityTuttiDiscus Throw
DamianWarnerDecathlon
JillianWeirHammer Throw
BenjaminWilliams4x100m
ReganYee3000mSC
COACHING STAFF
GlenroyGilbertHead Coach
SimonNathanTeam Leader
NicoleClarkeTeam Manager
ColinWhitmeeTeam Manager
CarolineSharpMedia Attaché
CharlesAllenTeam Coach
KurtDownesTeam Coach
HeatherHennigarTeam Coach
Félix-AntoineLapointeTeam Coach
ChrisBelofTeam Coach
JamesHolderTeam Coach
JeffHuntoonTeam Coach
RichardParkinsonTeam Coach
AliNAGATAIST Lead
Dr. PaddyMCCLUSKEYIST (Physician)
AndreaSTEPHENIST (Physiotherapist)
MarilouLAMYIST (Physiotherapist)
DaveZELIBKAIST (Physiotherapist)
SimonPEARSONIST (Chiropractor)
DuaneSMITHIST (Chiropractor)
DanielleCHOW-LEONGIST (Massafe Therapist)
EricCORDAIST (Massafe Therapist)
PennyWERTHNERIST (Mental Performance)
DanaWAYIST (Biomechanist)
GarethSANDFORDIST (Physiologist)
JenniferSYGOIST (Nutritionist)

Sanya Richards-Ross to get title defense under way from heat five

