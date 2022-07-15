EUGENE, Oregon (July 15) — NCAA standout Camryn Rogers of Canada is among the featured athletes who will bow into action on Day one at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). Rogers, who dominated the just concluded collegiate campaign, will be hoping to extend that form when she competes in the women’s Hammer Throw.

The 23-year-old heads into today’s competition ranked No. 4 in the world this year after breaking the NCAA DI record and establishing a new Canadian national record with a 77.67-meter mark, done at the same facility last month at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“She feels comfortable in Eugene — we’ve been up there enough times,” Rogers’ coach and University of California assistant Mo Saatara said on FanNation. “Our mindset is always don’t take anything for granted and go there to be prepared to be at your maximum abilities and performance.”

Rogers finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer behind Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk and she will be aiming to improve that position and get on the podium in Oregon against a very strong field that will include current world leader and pre-competition favorite Brooke Andersen (79.02m) of the USA.

DeAnna Price and Anita Włodarczyk won be at World Championships

READ MORE: Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists and how to watch

Defending world champion DeAnna Price will not defend her 2019 title this year after contracting the coronavirus recently, which hindered her preparations, while Włodarczyk is also out of the championships after suffering a muscle injury when capturing a burglar who had busted into her car.

“We have a very big job ahead of us,” added Saatara. “We want to make sure we’re competitive and ready to be able to get in the mix and make some waves.”

Rogers will start her championships in Group A of the qualification section where she will have American Janee’ Kassanavoid, the third best women hammer thrower in the world in 2022 with 78.00m, and European bronze medalist Hanna Skydan of Azerbaijan for company.

Group B of the qualification section will see the in-form Brooke Andersen going up against Olympic bronze medalist Malwina Kopron of Poland who sits sixth on the 2022 world top list with 75.08m.

“Our goal for the season was to make the World Championships team and win a medal,” Andersen said after winning the US title last month. “So, I’m closer to that goal.”

The women’s hammer throw qualification round will get underway on Friday at 12:05 pm local time in Oregon / 3:05 pm ET.

PHOTO: Camryn Rogers of Cal in action in the women’s hammer throw. Photo by Marcus Edwards/KLC fotos