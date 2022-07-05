The World Athletics Council has reluctantly decided to cancel the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Yangzhou 22 in November 2022 due to the uncertain issues around the pandemic.

After extensive discussions with the local organizing committee (LOC) and the Chinese Athletics Association, it has been agreed that the championships cannot be held in Yangzhou this year.

However, the Council also resolved to grant the World Athletics Road Running Championships to Yangzhou in March 2027. Read more: RRW: Saturday Special – Grandma’s Marathon Results 2022

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe thanked the Yangzhou LOC and the Chinese Athletics Association for their excellent work in preparing to host the World Half Marathon Championships.

“Unfortunately, the championships can’t be held this year, through no fault of the LOC, but our endurance athletes will have the opportunity to compete in Riga next year,’’ Coe said.

“The Council’s decision to award another event to Yangzhou in 2027 indicates its faith in the organizing committee and willingness to return and stage a World Athletics Series road running event there at the first available opportunity.”

The World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will make their debut in Riga, Latvia, on 30 September – 1 October 2023, will incorporate the half marathon championships in the future, as well as introducing world 5km championships.

Mass races will be held alongside the elite championships to allow recreational runners to be part of a global festival of road running.

World Athletics

PHOTO: Athletes race at the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia (© Dan Vernon)