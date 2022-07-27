Shericka Jackson and Christine Mboma to race in the 200m
BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — The following is the entry list for the women’s 200 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which will feature world champion Shericka Jackson, along with a number of talented young sprinters.

Jackson won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last week with a blistering 21.45 seconds, and she will certainly start as the favorite to win the title inside the Alexander Stadium.

Fellow Jamaicans, Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion in Rio 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and Natalliah Whyte are also named among the confirmed entrants. Read more: Christine Mboma returns to training, but will miss World Championships – says coach

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia is also on the entry list with a confirmed status to compete, but we will have to wait to see if the talented teenager has fully recovered from tearing a thigh muscle in a race on May 7.

Before picking up the injury in a 100m in Nairobi, Kenya, Mboma, which missed the World Athletics Championships 2022, had a season-best of 21.87 seconds and had been running extremely well in both the 100m and 200m events this season.

Another junior star on the entry list for the women’s 200m is Favour Ofili of Nigeria who owns a season and personal best time of 21.96 secs.

Tynia Gaither from the Bamahas, Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda, Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, and Gambia’s Gina Bass are also confirmed to race in the event.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list

CGA code ANT Antigua and Barbuda
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Joella LLOYDStatusConfirmed12 Apr 200222.6622.66
CGA code AUS Australia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Jacinta BEECHERStatusConfirmed31 Jan 199822.722.7
Ella CONNOLLYStatusConfirmed13 Jul 200022.9522.95
Riley DAYStatusConfirmed30 Mar 200022.5622.99
CGA code BAH The Bahamas
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Denisha CARTWRIGHTStatusConfirmed28 Dec 1999
Tynia GAITHERStatusConfirmed16 Mar 199322.4522.45
CGA code BAN Bangladesh
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Sumaya DEWANStatusConfirmed04 Dec 2004
CGA code CAN Canada
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Natassha McDONALDStatusConfirmed27 Jan 199723.123.24
Zoe SHERARStatusConfirmed07 Nov 199923.3523.35
CGA code CMR Cameroon
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Linda ANGOUNOUStatusConfirmed23 Sep 199223.52
CGA code CYP Cyprus
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Olivia FOTOPOULOUStatusConfirmed20 Dec 199622.9922.99
CGA code ENG England
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Daryll NEITAStatusConfirmed29 Aug 199622.8122.81
CGA code GAM The Gambia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Gina BASSStatusConfirmed03 May 199522.5822.97
Wurrie NJADOEStatusConfirmed14 Aug 199722.922.9
CGA code GGY Guernsey
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Abi GALPINStatusConfirmed18 Sep 200023.8223.82
CGA code GUY Guyana
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Aliyah ABRAMSStatusConfirmed03 Apr 199723.223.2
Kenisha PHILLIPSStatusConfirmed05 May 200123.3423.34
CGA code IND India
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Hima DASStatusConfirmed09 Jan 200022.8823.29
CGA code IVB British Virgin Islands
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Beyonce DEFREITASStatusConfirmed09 Mar 200123.223.2
CGA code JAM Jamaica
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Shericka JACKSONStatusConfirmed16 Jul 199421.5521.55
Elaine THOMPSON-HERAHStatusConfirmed28 Jun 199221.5322.05
Natalliah WHYTEStatusConfirmed09 Aug 199722.5522.57
CGA code KEN Kenya
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Maximila IMALIStatusConfirmed08 Feb 199623.1223.12
Milicent NDOROStatusConfirmed19 Sep 198623.4823.5
CGA code LCA St Lucia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Julien ALFREDStatusConfirmed10 Jun 200122.4622.46
CGA code MAW Malawi
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Asimenye SIMWAKAStatusConfirmed08 Aug 199723.5124.54
CGA code MDV Maldives
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Mariyam Ru Ya ALIStatusConfirmed16 Jun 2005
Aminath Layaana MOHAMEDStatusConfirmed03 Feb 2005
Rifa MOHAMEDStatusConfirmed24 Sep 2004
CGA code MLT Malta
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Charlotte WINGFIELDStatusConfirmed30 Nov 199423.7824.3
CGA code MOZ Mozambique
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Ancha Ernesto MANDLATEStatusConfirmed24 Dec 200426.02
CGA code NAM Namibia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Christine MBOMAStatusConfirmed22 May 200321.7821.87
CGA code NGR Nigeria
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Rosemary CHUKWUMAStatusConfirmed05 Dec 200122.3322.33
Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHAStatusConfirmed07 Apr 200122.4422.44
Favour OFILIStatusConfirmed31 Dec 200221.9621.96
CGA code PAK Pakistan
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Aneela GULZARStatusConfirmed03 Dec 1994
CGA code PNG Papua New Guinea
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Isila APKUPStatusConfirmed15 Aug 199824.4924.49
Leonie BEUStatusConfirmed28 Nov 199824.1224.44
Toea WISILStatusConfirmed01 Jan 198823.1324.23
CGA code SCO Scotland
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Beth DOBBINStatusConfirmed07 Jun 199422.523.01
CGA code SGP Singapore
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Veronica Shanti PEREIRAStatusConfirmed20 Sep 199623.5223.52
CGA code SKN St Kitts and Nevis
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Amya CLARKEStatusConfirmed10 Sep 199923.923.96
CGA code SLE Sierra Leone
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Jenifer Fatmata BANGURAStatusConfirmed05 Oct 200225.36
Hafsatu KAMARAStatusConfirmed07 Dec 199123.8324.64
Kadiatu KANUStatusConfirmed03 Feb 2002
CGA code SWZ Eswatini
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Bongiwe MAHLALELAStatusConfirmed11 Sep 199924.2924.29
CGA code TAN United Republic of Tanzania
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Winifrida MAKENJIStatusConfirmed17 Jun 200126.07
CGA code TTO Trinidad and Tobago
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Mauricia PRIETOStatusConfirmed20 Nov 199522.9923.31
CGA code UGA Uganda
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Scovia AYIKORUStatusConfirmed14 Jan 199423.8423.84
Jacent NYAMAHUNGEStatusConfirmed02 Dec 199723.6423.64
CGA code VAN Vanuatu
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Chloe DAVIDStatusConfirmed03 Jun 200526.5226.52
CGA code WAL Wales
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Hannah BRIERStatusConfirmed03 Feb 199823.3923.39
CGA code ZAM Zambia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Rhoda NJOBVUStatusConfirmed29 Jan 199422.6923.09
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

