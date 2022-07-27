BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — The following is the entry list for the women’s 200 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which will feature world champion Shericka Jackson, along with a number of talented young sprinters.

Jackson won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last week with a blistering 21.45 seconds, and she will certainly start as the favorite to win the title inside the Alexander Stadium.

Fellow Jamaicans, Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion in Rio 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and Natalliah Whyte are also named among the confirmed entrants. Read more: Christine Mboma returns to training, but will miss World Championships – says coach

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia is also on the entry list with a confirmed status to compete, but we will have to wait to see if the talented teenager has fully recovered from tearing a thigh muscle in a race on May 7.

Before picking up the injury in a 100m in Nairobi, Kenya, Mboma, which missed the World Athletics Championships 2022, had a season-best of 21.87 seconds and had been running extremely well in both the 100m and 200m events this season.

Another junior star on the entry list for the women’s 200m is Favour Ofili of Nigeria who owns a season and personal best time of 21.96 secs.

Tynia Gaither from the Bamahas, Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda, Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, and Gambia’s Gina Bass are also confirmed to race in the event.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list

CGA code ANT Antigua and Barbuda Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Joella LLOYD StatusConfirmed 12 Apr 2002 22.66 22.66 CGA code AUS Australia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Jacinta BEECHER StatusConfirmed 31 Jan 1998 22.7 22.7 Ella CONNOLLY StatusConfirmed 13 Jul 2000 22.95 22.95 Riley DAY StatusConfirmed 30 Mar 2000 22.56 22.99 CGA code BAH The Bahamas Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Denisha CARTWRIGHT StatusConfirmed 28 Dec 1999 Tynia GAITHER StatusConfirmed 16 Mar 1993 22.45 22.45 CGA code BAN Bangladesh Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Sumaya DEWAN StatusConfirmed 04 Dec 2004 CGA code CAN Canada Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Natassha McDONALD StatusConfirmed 27 Jan 1997 23.1 23.24 Zoe SHERAR StatusConfirmed 07 Nov 1999 23.35 23.35 CGA code CMR Cameroon Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Linda ANGOUNOU StatusConfirmed 23 Sep 1992 23.52 CGA code CYP Cyprus Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Olivia FOTOPOULOU StatusConfirmed 20 Dec 1996 22.99 22.99 CGA code ENG England Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Daryll NEITA StatusConfirmed 29 Aug 1996 22.81 22.81 CGA code GAM The Gambia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Gina BASS StatusConfirmed 03 May 1995 22.58 22.97 Wurrie NJADOE StatusConfirmed 14 Aug 1997 22.9 22.9 CGA code GGY Guernsey Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Abi GALPIN StatusConfirmed 18 Sep 2000 23.82 23.82 CGA code GUY Guyana Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Aliyah ABRAMS StatusConfirmed 03 Apr 1997 23.2 23.2 Kenisha PHILLIPS StatusConfirmed 05 May 2001 23.34 23.34 CGA code IND India Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Hima DAS StatusConfirmed 09 Jan 2000 22.88 23.29 CGA code IVB British Virgin Islands Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Beyonce DEFREITAS StatusConfirmed 09 Mar 2001 23.2 23.2 CGA code JAM Jamaica Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Shericka JACKSON StatusConfirmed 16 Jul 1994 21.55 21.55 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH StatusConfirmed 28 Jun 1992 21.53 22.05 Natalliah WHYTE StatusConfirmed 09 Aug 1997 22.55 22.57 CGA code KEN Kenya Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Maximila IMALI StatusConfirmed 08 Feb 1996 23.12 23.12 Milicent NDORO StatusConfirmed 19 Sep 1986 23.48 23.5 CGA code LCA St Lucia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Julien ALFRED StatusConfirmed 10 Jun 2001 22.46 22.46 CGA code MAW Malawi Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Asimenye SIMWAKA StatusConfirmed 08 Aug 1997 23.51 24.54 CGA code MDV Maldives Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Mariyam Ru Ya ALI StatusConfirmed 16 Jun 2005 Aminath Layaana MOHAMED StatusConfirmed 03 Feb 2005 Rifa MOHAMED StatusConfirmed 24 Sep 2004 CGA code MLT Malta Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Charlotte WINGFIELD StatusConfirmed 30 Nov 1994 23.78 24.3 CGA code MOZ Mozambique Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE StatusConfirmed 24 Dec 2004 26.02 CGA code NAM Namibia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Christine MBOMA StatusConfirmed 22 May 2003 21.78 21.87 CGA code NGR Nigeria Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Rosemary CHUKWUMA StatusConfirmed 05 Dec 2001 22.33 22.33 Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA StatusConfirmed 07 Apr 2001 22.44 22.44 Favour OFILI StatusConfirmed 31 Dec 2002 21.96 21.96 CGA code PAK Pakistan Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Aneela GULZAR StatusConfirmed 03 Dec 1994 CGA code PNG Papua New Guinea Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Isila APKUP StatusConfirmed 15 Aug 1998 24.49 24.49 Leonie BEU StatusConfirmed 28 Nov 1998 24.12 24.44 Toea WISIL StatusConfirmed 01 Jan 1988 23.13 24.23 CGA code SCO Scotland Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Beth DOBBIN StatusConfirmed 07 Jun 1994 22.5 23.01 CGA code SGP Singapore Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Veronica Shanti PEREIRA StatusConfirmed 20 Sep 1996 23.52 23.52 CGA code SKN St Kitts and Nevis Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Amya CLARKE StatusConfirmed 10 Sep 1999 23.9 23.96 CGA code SLE Sierra Leone Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA StatusConfirmed 05 Oct 2002 25.36 Hafsatu KAMARA StatusConfirmed 07 Dec 1991 23.83 24.64 Kadiatu KANU StatusConfirmed 03 Feb 2002 CGA code SWZ Eswatini Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Bongiwe MAHLALELA StatusConfirmed 11 Sep 1999 24.29 24.29 CGA code TAN United Republic of Tanzania Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Winifrida MAKENJI StatusConfirmed 17 Jun 2001 26.07 CGA code TTO Trinidad and Tobago Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Mauricia PRIETO StatusConfirmed 20 Nov 1995 22.99 23.31 CGA code UGA Uganda Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Scovia AYIKORU StatusConfirmed 14 Jan 1994 23.84 23.84 Jacent NYAMAHUNGE StatusConfirmed 02 Dec 1997 23.64 23.64 CGA code VAN Vanuatu Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Chloe DAVID StatusConfirmed 03 Jun 2005 26.52 26.52 CGA code WAL Wales Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Hannah BRIER StatusConfirmed 03 Feb 1998 23.39 23.39 CGA code ZAM Zambia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Rhoda NJOBVU StatusConfirmed 29 Jan 1994 22.69 23.09