BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — The following is the entry list for the women’s 200 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which will feature world champion Shericka Jackson, along with a number of talented young sprinters.
Jackson won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last week with a blistering 21.45 seconds, and she will certainly start as the favorite to win the title inside the Alexander Stadium.
Fellow Jamaicans, Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion in Rio 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and Natalliah Whyte are also named among the confirmed entrants. Read more: Christine Mboma returns to training, but will miss World Championships – says coach
Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia is also on the entry list with a confirmed status to compete, but we will have to wait to see if the talented teenager has fully recovered from tearing a thigh muscle in a race on May 7.
Before picking up the injury in a 100m in Nairobi, Kenya, Mboma, which missed the World Athletics Championships 2022, had a season-best of 21.87 seconds and had been running extremely well in both the 100m and 200m events this season.
Another junior star on the entry list for the women’s 200m is Favour Ofili of Nigeria who owns a season and personal best time of 21.96 secs.
Tynia Gaither from the Bamahas, Joella Lloyd of Antigua and Barbuda, Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, and Gambia’s Gina Bass are also confirmed to race in the event.
Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 200m entry list
|CGA code ANT Antigua and Barbuda
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Joella LLOYD
|StatusConfirmed
|12 Apr 2002
|22.66
|22.66
|CGA code AUS Australia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Jacinta BEECHER
|StatusConfirmed
|31 Jan 1998
|22.7
|22.7
|Ella CONNOLLY
|StatusConfirmed
|13 Jul 2000
|22.95
|22.95
|Riley DAY
|StatusConfirmed
|30 Mar 2000
|22.56
|22.99
|CGA code BAH The Bahamas
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Denisha CARTWRIGHT
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Dec 1999
|Tynia GAITHER
|StatusConfirmed
|16 Mar 1993
|22.45
|22.45
|CGA code BAN Bangladesh
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Sumaya DEWAN
|StatusConfirmed
|04 Dec 2004
|CGA code CAN Canada
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Natassha McDONALD
|StatusConfirmed
|27 Jan 1997
|23.1
|23.24
|Zoe SHERAR
|StatusConfirmed
|07 Nov 1999
|23.35
|23.35
|CGA code CMR Cameroon
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Linda ANGOUNOU
|StatusConfirmed
|23 Sep 1992
|23.52
|CGA code CYP Cyprus
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Olivia FOTOPOULOU
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Dec 1996
|22.99
|22.99
|CGA code ENG England
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Daryll NEITA
|StatusConfirmed
|29 Aug 1996
|22.81
|22.81
|CGA code GAM The Gambia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Gina BASS
|StatusConfirmed
|03 May 1995
|22.58
|22.97
|Wurrie NJADOE
|StatusConfirmed
|14 Aug 1997
|22.9
|22.9
|CGA code GGY Guernsey
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Abi GALPIN
|StatusConfirmed
|18 Sep 2000
|23.82
|23.82
|CGA code GUY Guyana
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Aliyah ABRAMS
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Apr 1997
|23.2
|23.2
|Kenisha PHILLIPS
|StatusConfirmed
|05 May 2001
|23.34
|23.34
|CGA code IND India
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Hima DAS
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Jan 2000
|22.88
|23.29
|CGA code IVB British Virgin Islands
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Beyonce DEFREITAS
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Mar 2001
|23.2
|23.2
|CGA code JAM Jamaica
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Shericka JACKSON
|StatusConfirmed
|16 Jul 1994
|21.55
|21.55
|Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Jun 1992
|21.53
|22.05
|Natalliah WHYTE
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Aug 1997
|22.55
|22.57
|CGA code KEN Kenya
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Maximila IMALI
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Feb 1996
|23.12
|23.12
|Milicent NDORO
|StatusConfirmed
|19 Sep 1986
|23.48
|23.5
|CGA code LCA St Lucia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Julien ALFRED
|StatusConfirmed
|10 Jun 2001
|22.46
|22.46
|CGA code MAW Malawi
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Asimenye SIMWAKA
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Aug 1997
|23.51
|24.54
|CGA code MDV Maldives
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Mariyam Ru Ya ALI
|StatusConfirmed
|16 Jun 2005
|Aminath Layaana MOHAMED
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Feb 2005
|Rifa MOHAMED
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Sep 2004
|CGA code MLT Malta
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Charlotte WINGFIELD
|StatusConfirmed
|30 Nov 1994
|23.78
|24.3
|CGA code MOZ Mozambique
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Ancha Ernesto MANDLATE
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Dec 2004
|26.02
|CGA code NAM Namibia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Christine MBOMA
|StatusConfirmed
|22 May 2003
|21.78
|21.87
|CGA code NGR Nigeria
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Rosemary CHUKWUMA
|StatusConfirmed
|05 Dec 2001
|22.33
|22.33
|Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA
|StatusConfirmed
|07 Apr 2001
|22.44
|22.44
|Favour OFILI
|StatusConfirmed
|31 Dec 2002
|21.96
|21.96
|CGA code PAK Pakistan
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Aneela GULZAR
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Dec 1994
|CGA code PNG Papua New Guinea
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Isila APKUP
|StatusConfirmed
|15 Aug 1998
|24.49
|24.49
|Leonie BEU
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Nov 1998
|24.12
|24.44
|Toea WISIL
|StatusConfirmed
|01 Jan 1988
|23.13
|24.23
|CGA code SCO Scotland
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Beth DOBBIN
|StatusConfirmed
|07 Jun 1994
|22.5
|23.01
|CGA code SGP Singapore
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Veronica Shanti PEREIRA
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Sep 1996
|23.52
|23.52
|CGA code SKN St Kitts and Nevis
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Amya CLARKE
|StatusConfirmed
|10 Sep 1999
|23.9
|23.96
|CGA code SLE Sierra Leone
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Jenifer Fatmata BANGURA
|StatusConfirmed
|05 Oct 2002
|25.36
|Hafsatu KAMARA
|StatusConfirmed
|07 Dec 1991
|23.83
|24.64
|Kadiatu KANU
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Feb 2002
|CGA code SWZ Eswatini
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Bongiwe MAHLALELA
|StatusConfirmed
|11 Sep 1999
|24.29
|24.29
|CGA code TAN United Republic of Tanzania
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Winifrida MAKENJI
|StatusConfirmed
|17 Jun 2001
|26.07
|CGA code TTO Trinidad and Tobago
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Mauricia PRIETO
|StatusConfirmed
|20 Nov 1995
|22.99
|23.31
|CGA code UGA Uganda
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Scovia AYIKORU
|StatusConfirmed
|14 Jan 1994
|23.84
|23.84
|Jacent NYAMAHUNGE
|StatusConfirmed
|02 Dec 1997
|23.64
|23.64
|CGA code VAN Vanuatu
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Chloe DAVID
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Jun 2005
|26.52
|26.52
|CGA code WAL Wales
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Hannah BRIER
|StatusConfirmed
|03 Feb 1998
|23.39
|23.39
|CGA code ZAM Zambia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Rhoda NJOBVU
|StatusConfirmed
|29 Jan 1994
|22.69
|23.09