BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — Reigning champion Helaria Johannes is back to defend her title in the women’s marathon at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Below is the complete entry list for the race that will open the athletics schedule this weekend.

The women’s marathon will be contested in West Smithfield in Central London, on Saturday, 30 July and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race online and on your television using a Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, phones, tablets, and computers. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Johannes, 41, won the women’s race at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia and she will be aiming to repeat her gold medal-winning performance against a field that is starving just as much for success.

The Namibian who is the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist from Doha, owns a personal best of 2:19:52 which is the fastest among all the starters in the field.

Maurine Chepkemoi and Stella Barsosio of Kenya and Australia’s Sinead Diver are also on the list of entrants confirmed to race in the women’s race.

Chepkemoi has a season-best of 2:21:10 and will certainly be one of the top challengers for the gold medal.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list

CGA codeAUS Australia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Sinead DIVER StatusConfirmed 17 Feb 1977 2:24:11 Jessica STENSON StatusConfirmed 15 Aug 1987 2:25:15 Eloise WELLINGS StatusConfirmed 09 Nov 1982 2:25:10 2:25:10 CGA codeENG England Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Georgina SCHWIENING StatusConfirmed 15 Dec 1994 2:31:37 2:31:37 CGA codeIOM Isle of Man Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Sarah WEBSTER StatusConfirmed 25 Apr 1979 2:44:44 CGA codeJEY Jersey Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Katelyn RIDGWAY StatusConfirmed 08 Feb 2002 2:42.30 CGA codeKEN Kenya Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Stellah Jepngetich BARSOSIO StatusConfirmed 12 Mar 1993 2:22:08 Maurine CHEPKEMOI StatusConfirmed 24 May 1998 2:20:18 2:21:10 Margaret Wangari MURIUKI StatusConfirmed 21 Mar 1986 2:30:25 CGA codeLES Lesotho Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Mokulubete MAKATISI StatusConfirmed 01 Sep 1995 2:44:47 CGA codeMRI Mauritius Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Katie MAUTHOOR StatusConfirmed 24 Dec 1980 2:47:25 2:47:25 CGA codeNAM Namibia Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Alina ARMAS StatusConfirmed 10 Dec 1983 2:33:09 Helalia JOHANNES StatusConfirmed 13 Aug 1980 2:19:52 CGA codeSOL Solomon Islands Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Sharon FIRISUA StatusConfirmed 15 Dec 1993 3:02:10 CGA codeTAN United Republic of Tanzania Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Failuna MATANGA StatusConfirmed 28 Oct 1992 2:27:55 Jackline SAKILU StatusConfirmed 28 Dec 1986 2:37:55 CGA codeUGA Uganda Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Linet Toroitich CHEBET StatusConfirmed 04 Nov 1992 2:26:22 2:26:22 CGA codeWAL Wales Name Status Date of Birth Personal best Season’s best Natasha COCKRAM StatusConfirmed 12 Nov 1992 2:30:03 Clara EVANS StatusConfirmed 27 Nov 1993 2:31:21

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF