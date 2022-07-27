BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — Reigning champion Helaria Johannes is back to defend her title in the women’s marathon at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Below is the complete entry list for the race that will open the athletics schedule this weekend.
The women’s marathon will be contested in West Smithfield in Central London, on Saturday, 30 July and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race online and on your television using a Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, phones, tablets, and computers. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?
Johannes, 41, won the women’s race at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia and she will be aiming to repeat her gold medal-winning performance against a field that is starving just as much for success.
The Namibian who is the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist from Doha, owns a personal best of 2:19:52 which is the fastest among all the starters in the field.
Maurine Chepkemoi and Stella Barsosio of Kenya and Australia’s Sinead Diver are also on the list of entrants confirmed to race in the women’s race.
Chepkemoi has a season-best of 2:21:10 and will certainly be one of the top challengers for the gold medal.
Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list
|CGA codeAUS Australia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Sinead DIVER
|StatusConfirmed
|17 Feb 1977
|2:24:11
|Jessica STENSON
|StatusConfirmed
|15 Aug 1987
|2:25:15
|Eloise WELLINGS
|StatusConfirmed
|09 Nov 1982
|2:25:10
|2:25:10
|CGA codeENG England
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Georgina SCHWIENING
|StatusConfirmed
|15 Dec 1994
|2:31:37
|2:31:37
|CGA codeIOM Isle of Man
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Sarah WEBSTER
|StatusConfirmed
|25 Apr 1979
|2:44:44
|CGA codeJEY Jersey
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Katelyn RIDGWAY
|StatusConfirmed
|08 Feb 2002
|2:42.30
|CGA codeKEN Kenya
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Stellah Jepngetich BARSOSIO
|StatusConfirmed
|12 Mar 1993
|2:22:08
|Maurine CHEPKEMOI
|StatusConfirmed
|24 May 1998
|2:20:18
|2:21:10
|Margaret Wangari MURIUKI
|StatusConfirmed
|21 Mar 1986
|2:30:25
|CGA codeLES Lesotho
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Mokulubete MAKATISI
|StatusConfirmed
|01 Sep 1995
|2:44:47
|CGA codeMRI Mauritius
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Katie MAUTHOOR
|StatusConfirmed
|24 Dec 1980
|2:47:25
|2:47:25
|CGA codeNAM Namibia
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Alina ARMAS
|StatusConfirmed
|10 Dec 1983
|2:33:09
|Helalia JOHANNES
|StatusConfirmed
|13 Aug 1980
|2:19:52
|CGA codeSOL Solomon Islands
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Sharon FIRISUA
|StatusConfirmed
|15 Dec 1993
|3:02:10
|CGA codeTAN United Republic of Tanzania
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Failuna MATANGA
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Oct 1992
|2:27:55
|Jackline SAKILU
|StatusConfirmed
|28 Dec 1986
|2:37:55
|CGA codeUGA Uganda
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Linet Toroitich CHEBET
|StatusConfirmed
|04 Nov 1992
|2:26:22
|2:26:22
|CGA codeWAL Wales
|Name
|Status
|Date of Birth
|Personal best
|Season’s best
|Natasha COCKRAM
|StatusConfirmed
|12 Nov 1992
|2:30:03
|Clara EVANS
|StatusConfirmed
|27 Nov 1993
|2:31:21
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF