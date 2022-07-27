Helalia Johannes of Nambia in the women's Marathon at IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019
  • Save

BIRMINGHAM, UK (July 27) — Reigning champion Helaria Johannes is back to defend her title in the women’s marathon at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Below is the complete entry list for the race that will open the athletics schedule this weekend.

The women’s marathon will be contested in West Smithfield in Central London, on Saturday, 30 July and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race online and on your television using a Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, phones, tablets, and computers. Read more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Johannes, 41, won the women’s race at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia and she will be aiming to repeat her gold medal-winning performance against a field that is starving just as much for success.

The Namibian who is the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist from Doha, owns a personal best of 2:19:52 which is the fastest among all the starters in the field.

Maurine Chepkemoi and Stella Barsosio of Kenya and Australia’s Sinead Diver are also on the list of entrants confirmed to race in the women’s race.

Chepkemoi has a season-best of 2:21:10 and will certainly be one of the top challengers for the gold medal.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s marathon entry list

CGA codeAUS Australia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Sinead DIVERStatusConfirmed17 Feb 19772:24:11
Jessica STENSONStatusConfirmed15 Aug 19872:25:15
Eloise WELLINGSStatusConfirmed09 Nov 19822:25:102:25:10
CGA codeENG England
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Georgina SCHWIENINGStatusConfirmed15 Dec 19942:31:372:31:37
CGA codeIOM Isle of Man
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Sarah WEBSTERStatusConfirmed25 Apr 19792:44:44
CGA codeJEY Jersey
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Katelyn RIDGWAYStatusConfirmed08 Feb 20022:42.30
CGA codeKEN Kenya
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Stellah Jepngetich BARSOSIOStatusConfirmed12 Mar 19932:22:08
Maurine CHEPKEMOIStatusConfirmed24 May 19982:20:182:21:10
Margaret Wangari MURIUKIStatusConfirmed21 Mar 19862:30:25
CGA codeLES Lesotho
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Mokulubete MAKATISIStatusConfirmed01 Sep 19952:44:47
CGA codeMRI Mauritius
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Katie MAUTHOORStatusConfirmed24 Dec 19802:47:252:47:25
CGA codeNAM Namibia
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Alina ARMASStatusConfirmed10 Dec 19832:33:09
Helalia JOHANNESStatusConfirmed13 Aug 19802:19:52
CGA codeSOL Solomon Islands
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Sharon FIRISUAStatusConfirmed15 Dec 19933:02:10
CGA codeTAN United Republic of Tanzania
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Failuna MATANGAStatusConfirmed28 Oct 19922:27:55
Jackline SAKILUStatusConfirmed28 Dec 19862:37:55
CGA codeUGA Uganda
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Linet Toroitich CHEBETStatusConfirmed04 Nov 19922:26:222:26:22
CGA codeWAL Wales
NameStatusDate of BirthPersonal bestSeason’s best
Natasha COCKRAMStatusConfirmed12 Nov 19922:30:03
Clara EVANSStatusConfirmed27 Nov 19932:31:21

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

0 Shares

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.