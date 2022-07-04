The following is the order of events schedule for Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday (4). You can also watch live streaming coverage and follow all the results and updates here.

Action on the first day will begin at 8:15 am local time / 1:15 am Monday, Eastern Time (ET) with the 2000m steeplechase heats for girls with two field events, the high jump for girls and the pole vault for boys going off at 8:25 am and 8:35 am local time in Jerusalem. Follow live results here

There is also action on the track in the heats of girls’ 1500m and 400m and the 800m and 400m for boys. The hammer throw round for the girls will also take place in the morning session.

The evening session will begin at 17:00 local time in Jerusalem or 9:00 am Monday, Eastern Time (ET) with the Javelin Throw for boys, after the Opening Ceremony at 16:30.

Action in the evening session on Day 1 at the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships will include the 100m and 110m hurdles heats, the heats of 100m and the 800m for girls, and 1500m for boys. The schedule will close at 20:45 / 1:45 pm ET with the girls’ heptathlon 200m.

2022 European Athletics U18 Championships

4 July Morning Time Event Gender 8:15 2000m SC W R1 8:25 High Jump W QAB 8:35 Pole Vault M QAB 8:45 1500m W R1 9:05 Hammer Throw W QA 9:10 800m M R1 9:45 100m H Hep W 10:15 400m M R1 10:20 Hammer Throw W QB 10:40 High Jump Hep W AB 10:45 400m W R1