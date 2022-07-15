World Athletics Championships order of events on Day 1 at Hayward Field
The World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin on Friday (15) and the following are the start lists, order of events, and the start of event times on Day 1 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon. You can watch live streaming coverage on several platforms, including the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

Live streaming coverage on the platforms will begin at 8:55 am local time / 11:55 am ET but please note that the live stream will not be available in all territories. Check out the full schedule here. You can also watch and stream the live broadcast on NBCSports.comPeacock TV, USA Network, NBC, CNBC, and the NBC Sports app if you care in the United States, while BBC will provide the coverage for the UK audience, Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaica is covered by Television Jamaica, you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica.

Day 1 action will start at 9:05 am local time / 12:05 pm ET with the qualifications round of the men’s hammer throw and ends with the mixed 4×400 meters relay at 7:50 pm PT / 10:50 pm ET. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Three finals will take place on the first day, including two in the morning session, with the women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk and the men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk gold medals up for grab. The mixed 4×400 meters relay final will take place in the evening session.

Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists

DAY 1
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUNDStart List
9:05MHammer ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
10:10MHigh JumpQualificationStartlist
10:30MHammer ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
11:45X4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
12:05WHammer ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
12:30M100 MetresPreliminary RoundStartlist
13:10W20 Kilometres Race WalkFinalStartlist
13:30WHammer ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
15:10M20 Kilometres Race WalkFinalStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUNDStart List
17:05WShot PutQualificationStartlist
17:15M3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeatsStartlist
17:20WPole VaultQualificationStartlist
18:00MLong JumpQualificationStartlist
18:10W1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
18:50M100 MetresHeats
18:55MShot PutQualificationStartlist
19:50X4×400 Metres RelayFinal

