The World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin on Friday (15) and the following are the start lists, order of events, and the start of event times on Day 1 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon. You can watch live streaming coverage on several platforms, including the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels.

Live streaming coverage on the platforms will begin at 8:55 am local time / 11:55 am ET but please note that the live stream will not be available in all territories. Check out the full schedule here. You can also watch and stream the live broadcast on NBCSports.com, Peacock TV, USA Network, NBC, CNBC, and the NBC Sports app if you care in the United States, while BBC will provide the coverage for the UK audience, Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaica is covered by Television Jamaica, you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica.

Day 1 action will start at 9:05 am local time / 12:05 pm ET with the qualifications round of the men’s hammer throw and ends with the mixed 4×400 meters relay at 7:50 pm PT / 10:50 pm ET. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it?

Three finals will take place on the first day, including two in the morning session, with the women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk and the men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk gold medals up for grab. The mixed 4×400 meters relay final will take place in the evening session.

Day 1 – World Athletics Championships 2022 order of events, start lists

DAY 1 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND Start List 9:05 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 10:10 M High Jump Qualification Startlist 10:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 11:45 X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 12:05 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 12:30 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round Startlist 13:10 W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final Startlist 13:30 W Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 15:10 M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND Start List 17:05 W Shot Put Qualification Startlist 17:15 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 17:20 W Pole Vault Qualification Startlist 18:00 M Long Jump Qualification Startlist 18:10 W 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 18:50 M 100 Metres Heats 18:55 M Shot Put Qualification Startlist 19:50 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final

PHOTO: Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics