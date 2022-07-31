The order of events and start lists for Day One at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August. You can watch live streaming coverage on Peacock TV in the United States, while World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will provide the world feed for the fans looking to also watch for free!.
Action on the first day will start at 10:05 am ET with the women’s qualification round of the Javelin Throw. Group A will go off first, while Group B will begin at 11:28 am ET. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?
Where to watch day 1 live?
The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown using the links. Day one morning session | afternoon session | Live Results here
Also getting underway in the morning session on Day 1 is the Decathlon and the first event will be the 100m, starting at 10:15 am ET. The Long Jump is at 11:08 am and the Shot Put is set for 12:37 pm.
Live stream of the track events will get going with the heats of the men’s 1500 meters at 11:00 am ET, followed by the women’s 3000 meters steeplechase heats at 11:32 and 800 meters at 12:08 pm ET.
The morning session will close out at with the heats of the men’s 100m at 1:00 pm before the schedule takes a three hour break before the start of the afternoon session, which will feature two finals in a pair of endurance races.
Live streaming of the afternoon session will begin at 4:00 pm ET. The final of the women’s 3000 meters will take place at 6:00 pm ET while the men’s 5000 meters final will go off at 6:55 pm and this will be final event on the first day.
Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events
|MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|ET TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|9:05
|12:05
|W
|Javelin Throw
|Qualification
|Startlist
|9:10
|12:10
|M
|100 Metres
|Decathlon U20
|Startlist
|9:40
|12:40
|W
|Shot Put
|Qualification
|Startlist
|9:45
|12:45
|M
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:08
|13:08
|M
|Long Jump
|Decathlon U20
|Startlist
|10:20
|13:20
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:00
|14:00
|W
|800 Metres
|Heats
|11:45
|14:45
|M
|Long Jump
|Qualification
|Startlist
|11:50
|14:50
|M
|Shot Put (6kg)
|Decathlon U20
|Startlist
|11:55
|14:55
|M
|100 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|AFTERNOON SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|ET TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|15:00
|16:00
|M
|High Jump
|Decathlon U20
|15:05
|16:05
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group A
|15:15
|16:15
|M
|110m Hurdles (99.0cm)
|Heats
|15:26
|16:26
|W
|Pole Vault
|Qualification
|16:20
|17:20
|X
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|16:27
|17:27
|W
|Discus Throw
|Qualification – Group B
|17:00
|18:00
|W
|3000 Metres
|Final
|17:25
|18:25
|M
|400 Metres
|Decathlon U20
|17:38
|18:38
|M
|Shot Put (6kg)
|Qualification
|17:55
|18:55
|M
|5000 Metres
|Final