The order of events and start lists for Day One at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August. You can watch live streaming coverage on Peacock TV in the United States, while World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will provide the world feed for the fans looking to also watch for free!.

Action on the first day will start at 10:05 am ET with the women’s qualification round of the Javelin Throw. Group A will go off first, while Group B will begin at 11:28 am ET. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

Where to watch day 1 live?

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown using the links. Day one morning session | afternoon session | Live Results here

Also getting underway in the morning session on Day 1 is the Decathlon and the first event will be the 100m, starting at 10:15 am ET. The Long Jump is at 11:08 am and the Shot Put is set for 12:37 pm.

Live stream of the track events will get going with the heats of the men’s 1500 meters at 11:00 am ET, followed by the women’s 3000 meters steeplechase heats at 11:32 and 800 meters at 12:08 pm ET.

The morning session will close out at with the heats of the men’s 100m at 1:00 pm before the schedule takes a three hour break before the start of the afternoon session, which will feature two finals in a pair of endurance races.

Live streaming of the afternoon session will begin at 4:00 pm ET. The final of the women’s 3000 meters will take place at 6:00 pm ET while the men’s 5000 meters final will go off at 6:55 pm and this will be final event on the first day.

Day 1: World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events

MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 9:05 12:05 W Javelin Throw Qualification Startlist 9:10 12:10 M 100 Metres Decathlon U20 Startlist 9:40 12:40 W Shot Put Qualification Startlist 9:45 12:45 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 10:08 13:08 M Long Jump Decathlon U20 Startlist 10:20 13:20 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 11:00 14:00 W 800 Metres Heats 11:45 14:45 M Long Jump Qualification Startlist 11:50 14:50 M Shot Put (6kg) Decathlon U20 Startlist 11:55 14:55 M 100 Metres Heats Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 15:00 16:00 M High Jump Decathlon U20 15:05 16:05 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A 15:15 16:15 M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Heats 15:26 16:26 W Pole Vault Qualification 16:20 17:20 X 4×400 Metres Relay Heats 16:27 17:27 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B 17:00 18:00 W 3000 Metres Final 17:25 18:25 M 400 Metres Decathlon U20 17:38 18:38 M Shot Put (6kg) Qualification 17:55 18:55 M 5000 Metres Final