EUGENE, Oregon (July 24) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and the Tokyo Games finalist Britany Anderson will clash in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles on Sunday (24) at the World Athletics Championships 2022, while world record holder Kendra Harrison will take on Tobi Amusan at Hayward Field.

After losing a pair of medal contenders in the heats on Saturday, the women’s 100m hurdlers will hope to navigate safely over the barriers today when they line up in three semi-finals. Read more: Day 10 – World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule, TV times and start lists on July 24

Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic champion in Tokyo last summer, will feature in the third semi-final and the Puerto Rican will take on Jamaican champion Anderson, who will be hoping to secure one of the top two spots to qualify automatically for the medal race.

The start list for semi-final three will also feature world and Olympic finalist Nadine Visser of The Netherlands and Canada’s Michelle Harrison.

Meanwhile, the semi-final one start list is blessed with talented sprint hurdlers, including two very strong gold medal contenders.

American world record holder Kendra Harrison and Nigerian star Tobi Amusan, who was the quickest qualifier from the heats after setting a personal best of 12.40 seconds on Saturday –are expected to be the top finishers in this section. Harrison owns the world record with 12.20 seconds and is the fastest this season with 12.34.

However, 2015 world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica and Great Britain’s Cindy Sember are also in the heat and will push the top two contenders for automatic places.

USA’s Alia Armstrong headlines the athletes in the start list for the third semi-final and the LSU NCAA standout will go up against the Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tappa of Jamaica, Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas and Poland young star Pia Skrzyszowska.

100 METRES HURDLES WOMEN – SEMI-FINAL START LISTS

START LIST 1 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 JPN Mako FUKUBE 12.93 12.93 2 SUI Ditaji KAMBUNDJI 12.77 12.77 3 JAM Danielle WILLIAMS 12.32 12.59 4 NGR Tobi AMUSAN 12.40 12.40 5 GBR Cindy SEMBER 12.53 12.63 6 USA Kendra HARRISON 12.20 12.34 7 AUS Michelle JENNEKE 12.82 12.84 8 CRC Andrea Carolina VARGAS 12.64 12.90

START LIST 2 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 AUS Celeste MUCCI 12.96 12.96 2 JPN Masumi AOKI 12.86 12.86 3 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 12.60 12.60 4 JAM Megan TAPPER 12.53 12.60 5 USA Alia ARMSTRONG 12.47 12.47 6 POL Pia SKRZYSZOWSKA 12.62 12.62 7 RSA Marione FOURIE 12.93 12.93 8 DEN Mette GRAVERSGAARD 12.84 12.84

START LIST 3 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 FRA Laeticia BAPTÉ 12.80 12.80 2 FIN Reetta HURSKE 12.78 12.88 3 JAM Britany ANDERSON 12.40 12.45 4 CAN Michelle HARRISON 12.80 12.80 5 PUR Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN 12.26 12.37 6 NED Nadine VISSER 12.51 12.72 7 IRL Sarah LAVIN 12.84 12.84 8 SUI Noemi ZBÄREN 12.71 12.96

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics