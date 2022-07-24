The following is the Day 10 World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule, order of events, and start lists for Sunday, 24 July. After nine days of excitement, the championships will come to a close on Sunday and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. For a complete list of how to watch live and listen to commentary of the world championships, please click here.

Live broadcast on the final day will begin at 6:15 am local time / 9:15 am ET with the men’s 35 kilometers race walk final before competition in the men’s Decathlon resumes with the second-day disciplines.

Including the 35 kilometers race walk, there are eight open event finals scheduled for Sunday with the championships closing out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays.

Fans at Hayward Field are agitated about the men’s 5000m and women’s 800m finals –which will take place in the evening session as Americans Athing Mu, Ajee’ Wilson, and Raevyn Rogers look to sweep the women’s 800m podium places.

Can they? Will they?

For fans in Canada, you can watch live streaming coverage on by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule – Day 10

DAY 10 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LIST 6:15 9:15 M 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final Startlist 9:35 12:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon Startlist 10:30 13:30 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group A Startlist 11:40 14:40 M Discus Throw Decathlon – Group B Startlist 12:15 15:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group A Startlist 13:15 16:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon – Group B Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 17:05 20:05 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A 17:10 20:10 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 17:25 20:25 M Pole Vault Final Startlist 17:50 20:50 W Long Jump Final Startlist 18:05 21:05 M 5000 Metres Final Startlist 18:10 21:10 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B 18:35 21:35 W 800 Metres Final Startlist 19:00 22:00 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final 19:20 22:20 M 1500 Metres Decathlon 19:35 22:35 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist 19:50 22:50 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist