World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 10 Live Streaming Coverage
The following is the Day 10 World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule, order of events, and start lists for Sunday, 24 July. After nine days of excitement, the championships will come to a close on Sunday and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. For a complete list of how to watch live and listen to commentary of the world championships, please click here.

Live broadcast on the final day will begin at 6:15 am local time / 9:15 am ET with the men’s 35 kilometers race walk final before competition in the men’s Decathlon resumes with the second-day disciplines.

Including the 35 kilometers race walk, there are eight open event finals scheduled for Sunday with the championships closing out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays.

Fans at Hayward Field are agitated about the men’s 5000m and women’s 800m finals –which will take place in the evening session as Americans Athing Mu, Ajee’ Wilson, and Raevyn Rogers look to sweep the women’s 800m podium places.

Can they? Will they?

For fans in Canada, you can watch live streaming coverage on by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule – Day 10

DAY 10
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEMY TIMEGENDEREVENTROUNDSTART LIST
6:159:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinalStartlist
9:3512:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlonStartlist
10:3013:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group AStartlist
11:4014:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group BStartlist
12:1515:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group AStartlist
13:1516:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group BStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEMY TIMESEXEVENTROUND
17:0520:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A
17:1020:10W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
17:2520:25MPole VaultFinalStartlist
17:5020:50WLong JumpFinalStartlist
18:0521:05M5000 MetresFinalStartlist
18:1021:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B
18:3521:35W800 MetresFinalStartlist
19:0022:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal
19:2022:20M1500 MetresDecathlon
19:3522:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinalStartlist
19:5022:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinalStartlist
