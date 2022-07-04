The order of events schedule, start lists, event start times, and how to watch Day 2 of the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem on Tuesday (5). You can watch live streaming coverage on the eurovisionsports.tv website free worldwide so don’t miss out!

After a busy first day of preliminaries only on Monday, the hunt for medals will begin on Tuesday and a total of 10 gold medals will be handed out. The competition on the second day will start with the 2000m steeplechase for boys at 1:00 am ET and the qualification round of the boys’ hammer throw.

The action on the track will continue with the heats of the girls' 400m hurdles, starting at 1:35 am ET with the heats of the girls' 400m slated to go off at 2:40 am.

Meanwhile, the finals taking place on Day 2 are the 100m for both the boys and girls, the 3000m run for boys, the girls’ 100m hurdles and boys’ 110m hurdles, boys’ long jump, and discus, as well as the shot put, triple jump, and hammer throw for girls.

Day 2 Order of events – European Athletics U18 Championships 2022