Day 2 Order of events at the European Athletics U18 Championships 2022

The order of events schedule, start lists, event start times, and how to watch Day 2 of the 2022 European Athletics U18 Championships at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem on Tuesday (5). You can watch live streaming coverage on the eurovisionsports.tv website free worldwide so don’t miss out!

After a busy first day of preliminaries only on Monday, the hunt for medals will begin on Tuesday and a total of 10 gold medals will be handed out. The competition on the second day will start with the 2000m steeplechase for boys at 1:00 am ET and the qualification round of the boys’ hammer throw.

The action on the track will continue with the heats of the girls’ 400m hurdles, starting at 1:35 am ET with the heats of the girls’ 400m slated to go off at 2:40 am. Read more: Angelina Topic easily advanced in the high jump at European Athletics U18 Championships

Meanwhile, the finals taking place on Day 2 are the 100m for both the boys and girls, the 3000m run for boys, the girls’ 100m hurdles and boys’ 110m hurdles, boys’ long jump, and discus, as well as the shot put, triple jump, and hammer throw for girls.

Start Time (ET)Event and Start Lists
1:00 am2000m Steeplechase (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 1/2
1:00 Hammer Throw (5kg) Men Qualification Group A
1:112000m Steeplechase (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 2/2
1:30Pole Vault Women Qualification Group A
1:30Pole Vault Women Qualification Group B
1:35400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 1/4
1:40Long Jump Women Group A Heptathlon W
1:40Long Jump Women Group B Heptathlon W
1:42400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 2/4
1:49400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 3/4
1:56400m Hurdles Women Round 1 Heat 4/4
2:05400m Hurdles (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 1/4
2:10Hammer Throw (5kg) Men Qualification Group B
2:12400m Hurdles (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 2/4
2:19400m Hurdles (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 3/4
2:26400m Hurdles (84cm) Men Round 1 Heat 4/4
2:40400m Women Semi-Final 1/2
2:47400m Women Semi-Final 2/2
3:25200m Women Round 1 Heat 1/3
3:25Javelin Throw (500g) Women Group A Heptathlon W
3:32200m Women Round 1 Heat 2/3
3:39200m Women Round 1 Heat 3/3
3:55200m Men Round 1 Heat 1/4
4:00Shot Put (5kg) Men Qualification Group A
4:00Shot Put (5kg) Men Qualification Group B
4:02200m Men Round 1 Heat 2/4
4:09200m Men Round 1 Heat 3/4
4:16200m Men Round 1 Heat 4/4
4:35Javelin Throw (500g) Women Group B Heptathlon W
10:00110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Men Semi-Final 1/3
10:00High Jump Men Qualification Group A
10:00High Jump Men Qualification Group B
10:05Hammer Throw (3kg) Women Final
10:07110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Men Semi-Final 2/3
10:10Triple Jump Women Final
10:14110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Men Semi-Final 3/3
10:25100m Hurdles (76.2cm) Women Semi-Final 1/3
10:32100m Hurdles (76.2cm) Women Semi-Final 2/3
10:39100m Hurdles (76.2cm) Women Semi-Final 3/3
10:45100m Women Semi-Final 1/3
10:52100m Women Semi-Final 2/3
10:59100m Women Semi-Final 3/3
11:00100m Men Semi-Final 1/3
11:07100m Men Semi-Final 2/3
11:14100m Men Semi-Final 3/3
11:50800m Women Heat 1/2 Heptathlon W
11:57800m Women Heat 2/2 Heptathlon W
12:04 pm ETLong Jump Men Final
12:07Discus Throw (1.5kg) Men Final
12:15110m Hurdles (91.4cm) Men Final
12:20Shot Put (3kg) Women Final
12:30100m Hurdles (76.2cm) Women Final
12:45100m Women Final
13:00100m Men Final
13:153000m Men Final

