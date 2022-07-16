The order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage and television broadcast on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on the campus of the University of Oregon here in Eugene, on Saturday (16). Live TV broadcast is on CNBC and NBC and streaming coverage will be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app. Click here for a complete list of how to watch live in the USA. Read more: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?
World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will stream the championships live in a number of worldwide territories. Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. World Athletics Live Radio Stream is available, just click here to listen live and updated commentary.
Live coverage on the second day will start at 10:30 am local time in Oregon / 1:30 pm ET with the qualification rounds of the women’s triple jump which will feature the two-time world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela along with Jamaica world silver medalist in Doha Shanieka Ricketts, who has won eight of her last nine competitions this year.
Five finals are on the schedule for Saturday’s Day 2 here in Oregon, including the men’s 100m final and the women’s 10,000 meters, with Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Sifan Hassan hoping to retain her title despite competing just once in 2022 –a 5,000m race in Portland last week.
The other finals taking place at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday are the men’s hammer throw, men’s long jump, and women’s shot put.
The men’s 100m final will close out the schedule on Day 2 at 7:50 pm local time / 10:50 pm ET.
Day 2 order of events and start lists – World Athletics Championships 2022
|DAY 2
|MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|START LISTS
|10:30
|W
|Triple Jump
|Qualification
|Startlist
|10:35
|W
|3000 Metres Steeplechase
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:10
|W
|High Jump
|Qualification
|Startlist
|11:25
|M
|110 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|Startlist
|12:00
|M
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|Startlist
|12:20
|W
|10,000 Metres
|Final
|Startlist
|13:20
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Heats
|Startlist