The order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage and television broadcast on Day 2 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on the campus of the University of Oregon here in Eugene, on Saturday (16). Live TV broadcast is on CNBC and NBC and streaming coverage will be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app. Click here for a complete list of how to watch live in the USA. Read more: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?

World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will stream the championships live in a number of worldwide territories. Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. World Athletics Live Radio Stream is available, just click here to listen live and updated commentary.

Live coverage on the second day will start at 10:30 am local time in Oregon / 1:30 pm ET with the qualification rounds of the women’s triple jump which will feature the two-time world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela along with Jamaica world silver medalist in Doha Shanieka Ricketts, who has won eight of her last nine competitions this year.

Five finals are on the schedule for Saturday’s Day 2 here in Oregon, including the men’s 100m final and the women’s 10,000 meters, with Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Sifan Hassan hoping to retain her title despite competing just once in 2022 –a 5,000m race in Portland last week.

The other finals taking place at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday are the men’s hammer throw, men’s long jump, and women’s shot put.

The men’s 100m final will close out the schedule on Day 2 at 7:50 pm local time / 10:50 pm ET.

Day 2 order of events and start lists – World Athletics Championships 2022

DAY 2 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LISTS 10:30 W Triple Jump Qualification Startlist 10:35 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats Startlist 11:10 W High Jump Qualification Startlist 11:25 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 12:00 M Hammer Throw Final Startlist 12:20 W 10,000 Metres Final Startlist 13:20 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LISTS 17:10 W 100 Metres Heats Startlist 18:00 M 100 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 18:20 M Long Jump Final Startlist 18:25 W Shot Put Final Startlist 18:30 M 1500 Metres Heats Startlist 19:05 W 1500 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:50 M 100 Metres Final