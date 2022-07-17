The following is the order of events, start lists, event start times, and how to watch live streaming on Day 3 of the World Championships 2022 on YouTube, Facebook, and Peacock on Sunday (17). Live TV broadcast is on CNBC and NBC and streaming coverage will also be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app. Click here for a complete list of how to watch live in the USA. Read more: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?

Day 3 at the championships here in Eugene, Oregon will start with a final, but it will be on the road, with the men going for gold in the marathon. The race will go off at 6:15 am local time in Oregon / 9:15 am ET.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV

CNBC – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock – 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Live coverage on the second day will be on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels which will stream the championships live in a number of worldwide territories. Canada is covered by CBC, fans in Jamaica can watch the live stream on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. World Athletics Live Radio Stream is available, just click here to listen live and updated commentary.

A total of seven finals will take place on Sunday’s second day, including six on the track with the women’s 100m final closing out the day’s schedule at 10:50 pm ET.

The morning session which begins on the track at 1:35 pm ET / 10:35 am local time in Oregon, with the start of the Heptathlon, will include two finals on the track, while the heats of the women’s and men’s 400m races will take place in the early session as well.

The men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals will open the evening session at 8:05 pm ET / 5:05 pm local time with the final also taking place in the evening session at 10:30 pm / 7:30 pm PT.

Day 3 order of events, start lists for World Championships 2022 – July 17

DAY 3 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LIST 6:15 M Marathon Final Startlist 10:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon Startlist 11:05 M 400 Metres Heats Startlist 11:35 W High Jump Heptathlon Startlist 11:35 W Hammer Throw Final Startlist 12:00 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist 13:00 M 10,000 Metres Final Startlist 13:25 W Shot Put Heptathlon Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND START LIST 17:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 17:05 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 17:10 W Pole Vault Final Startlist 17:33 W 100 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 18:03 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 18:27 M Shot Put Final Startlist 18:30 M Discus Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 18:38 W 200 Metres Heptathlon Startlist 19:00 M 1500 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:30 M 110 Metres Hurdles Final 19:50 W 100 Metres Final