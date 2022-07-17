Order of events day 2 at the world athletics championships 2022 and how to watch live streaming
The following is the order of events, start lists, event start times, and how to watch live streaming on Day 3 of the World Championships 2022 on YouTube, Facebook, and Peacock on Sunday (17). Live TV broadcast is on CNBC and NBC and streaming coverage will also be available on PeacockNBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app. Click here for a complete list of how to watch live in the USA. Read more: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?

Day 3 at the championships here in Eugene, Oregon will start with a final, but it will be on the road, with the men going for gold in the marathon. The race will go off at 6:15 am local time in Oregon / 9:15 am ET.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV

  • CNBC – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET
  • Peacock – 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET
  • NBC Sports – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

Live coverage on the second day will be on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels which will stream the championships live in a number of worldwide territories. Canada is covered by CBC, fans in Jamaica can watch the live stream on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. World Athletics Live Radio Stream is available, just click here to listen live and updated commentary.

A total of seven finals will take place on Sunday’s second day, including six on the track with the women’s 100m final closing out the day’s schedule at 10:50 pm ET.

The morning session which begins on the track at 1:35 pm ET / 10:35 am local time in Oregon, with the start of the Heptathlon, will include two finals on the track, while the heats of the women’s and men’s 400m races will take place in the early session as well.

The men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals will open the evening session at 8:05 pm ET / 5:05 pm local time with the final also taking place in the evening session at 10:30 pm / 7:30 pm PT.

Day 3 order of events, start lists for World Championships 2022 – July 17

DAY 3
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUNDSTART LIST
6:15MMarathonFinalStartlist
10:35W100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlonStartlist
11:05M400 MetresHeatsStartlist
11:35WHigh JumpHeptathlonStartlist
11:35WHammer ThrowFinalStartlist
12:00W400 MetresHeatsStartlist
13:00M10,000 MetresFinalStartlist
13:25WShot PutHeptathlonStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUNDSTART LIST
17:05M110 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
17:05MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group AStartlist
17:10WPole VaultFinalStartlist
17:33W100 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
18:03M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
18:27MShot PutFinalStartlist
18:30MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group BStartlist
18:38W200 MetresHeptathlonStartlist
19:00M1500 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
19:30M110 Metres HurdlesFinal
19:50W100 MetresFinal
