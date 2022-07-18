The order of events schedule, event start times, live results and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (18). Read more: Complete World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and event times.

The women’s marathon will kick-start the live coverage on the fourth day of action, starting at 6:15 am local time / 9:15 am ET. You can watch all the live streaming coverage on NBCSports.com, and Peacock TV, in the USA as well as the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels worldwide.

Today’s morning session is dedicated to the marathon and the women’s Heptathlon competitions which will resume with the long jump at 12:35 pm ET.

Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the live action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

A total of five gold medals will be handed out on Day 4 at the World Athletics Championships 2022, including two on the track.

Meanwhile, after sweeping the women’s 100m on Sunday, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah will make a quick turnaround when they go in the heats of the 200m in the evening session today.

Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton will start their quest to win the men’s 200m with 100m champion Fred Kerley also returning to begin his sprint double hunt.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya will look to win the women’s 1500m title in the final event on the Day 4 schedule at 10:50 pm ET.

Day 4 – Order of events schedule – World Athletics Championships 2022

DAY 4 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 6:15 W Marathon Final Startlist 9:35 W Long Jump Heptathlon Startlist 10:50 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group A Startlist 11:50 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon – Group B Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 17:05 M 200 Metres Heats Startlist 17:10 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group A Startlist 17:45 M High Jump Final Startlist 18:00 W 200 Metres Heats Startlist 18:20 W Triple Jump Final Startlist 18:35 W Discus Throw Qualification – Group B Startlist 18:55 W 800 Metres Heptathlon 19:20 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Startlist 19:50 W 1500 Metres Final Startlist