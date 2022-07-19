The order of events schedule, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Day 5 here at Hayward Field on Tuesday (19). You can watch the live coverage on the World Athletics commentary by clicking here. World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels and Peacock TV will also provide live streaming.

There are four finals slated for the fifth day, including the much-anticipated men’s 400m hurdles, which will feature the three fastest men ever in the event, Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, and Alison dos Santos, in that order. Read more: Fraser-Pryce vs Steiner, Thompson-Herah vs Asher-Smith – Women’s 200m semis start lists

Canada is covered by CBC, Jamaicans can watch the live action on Television Jamaica and 1spotmedia.com and you can also follow live radio coverage on Hitz 92FM in Jamaica. In the Bahamas, you can follow on ZNS, the BBC will cover the audience in the UK. Click here for the BBC schedule.

Defending champion and world record holder Warholm seems to have recovered from his hamstring injury and is confident about his chance of at least getting on the podium. World leader Dos Santos of Brazil has also been in great form throughout the championships and he also thinks this is his time to be on the top podium after finishing seventh in Doha in 2019 and a collected bronze in Tokyo at the Olympics last summer.

American champion Rai Benjamin is also a strong gold medal contender, but the second-fastest man ever in the event is also mindful of his competitors.

The men’s 400m hurdles final will go off at 10:50 pm ET.

Other finals that are scheduled to take place on Tuesday are the men’s 1500m, the women’s high jump, and the men’s discus throw.

The women’s 400m hurdles heats will get the day’s program going at 8:15 pm ET, while the semi-final heats of the women’s and men’s 200m dashes are also on the order of events schedule for today.

DAY 5 – World Athletics Order of Events Schedule

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 17:15 20:15 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 17:40 20:40 W High Jump Final Startlist 18:05 21:05 W 200 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 18:33 21:33 M Discus Throw Final Startlist 18:50 21:50 M 200 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 19:30 22:30 M 1500 Metres Final Startlist 19:50 22:50 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist

